Take a look at these homes on the market in Tuskahoma

11625 Se Hwy 2, Tuskahoma, 74574 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Mobile Home | 1,550 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Situated in a centrally located beautiful area of Southeastern Oklahoma, this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is like new and move-in ready. Just waiting for its new owner, this 1550 sq ft home offers modernly updated open concept living room and kitchen with wood looking linoleum flooring. The like new matching appliances stay with the home. The living room and bedrooms have carpet and are all large sized rooms. All three bedrooms offer walk-in closets. The guest bath has a shower/tub combo, and the master bathroom has a large walk-in shower and spacious dressing area as well as double sinks. The home has an oversized central heat and air unit and provides efficient heating and cooling for the home. Well water supplies the home. A storage shed will stay with the property. There is a 12x52 foot concrete slab that is currently being used as a dog kennel and could easily be built on or used as needed. The front porch offers a nice mountain view. There is a walking trail on the property that leads to a creek where lots of wildlife can be seen daily. This home in an absolutely beautiful area and priced to sell. Property is in an excellent location and is within a 10-minute drive to Sardis Lake, 15 minutes to Talihina and 40 miles to McAlester, OK. 3 hours to DFW or OKC. Property is priced to sell and won't last long, call listing agent today to schedule your personal tour of this gorgeous property.

4430 Road Creek, Clayton, 74558 2 Beds 1 Bath | $389,000 | Single Family Residence | 600 Square Feet | Built in 2011

The "Haven" has two bedrooms. One has a queen bed and one has a twin bunk bed. The living room is equipped with a sleeper sofa. The Haven also has a fully furnished kitchen, a walk around deck, separate riverside deck with table, fire pit, and a picnic area with waterfalls, walking trails along creek area and half mile of River Front views. Gorgeous river front property, overlooking Little River in Nashoba . Secluded , peaceful and relaxing place on the Short Term Rental Market but could be private vacation home. Room to build an addition on to the cabin to increase square footage. 1.95 acres sits up on the bank of the river perfect place to put a game room and more living area. What are you waiting for. Fish from the banks of little river or canoe and kayak for water activities. close to Sardis Lake, 40 minutes to Broken Bow Lake and easy access to Clayton lake state park.

