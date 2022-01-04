ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verdigre, NE

On the hunt for a home in Verdigre? These houses are on the market

Verdigre Updates
 2 days ago

(Verdigre, NE) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Verdigre. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

39 Hackberry Hgts, Niobrara, 68760

3 Beds 3 Baths | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,396 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Newly remodeled 3 bedroom 2 1/4 bath, with finished basement and attached 2 car garage located on a cul-de-sac on the south edge of Niobrara. The main floor consist of a living room, kitchen, dining room, 2 bedrooms, a full bath, and master bedroom with ensuite. The lower level has all new paint and flooring, a ton of storage room and a half bath. This house comes with appliances, central air, electric heat, 2 car garage, and a private back yard.

For open house information, contact Ryan Vesely, Mossy Oak Properties Homestead Land & Management, Inc Creighton at 402-358-5100

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11026150)

206 1St Avenue, Verdigre, 68783

4 Beds 1 Bath | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Move in ready 4 bed, 2 bath house! Main floor has updated eat in kitchen, living room with new carpet, family room with wood floors, 1 bedroom with new carpet, 1 very nicely updated bathroom, and main floor laundry. Upstairs are three more bedrooms all with refinished original wood floors and new paint! In the basement there is a 2nd roughed in bathroom. House had wiring and electrical breaker box (200 amp) updated in 2013. New AC unit installed in 2019. New shingles and gutters Fall 2021. Water heater is 2011 model. Home also features a cute covered front porch and one car detached garage. Less than a block from the Verdigre Public Schools! Lot is 100'X140'. House is approximately 1208 sq. ft. of finished living space. Detached garage is approximately 384 sq. ft. Taxes approximately $1546/year. Call or text Andrew for your private showing today. Information contained herein was obtained from sources deemed reliable, but we cannot guarantee its accuracy. Prospective buyers are urged to inspect the property and rely on their own conclusions.

For open house information, contact Andrew Marshall, Marshall Realty, LLC at 402-358-0461

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11024840)

Verdigre, NE
ABOUT

With Verdigre Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

