Homes for sale in Ridgeway: New listings

(RIDGEWAY, MO) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Ridgeway listings:

1210 Depot, Cainsville, 64632 3 Beds 1 Bath | $19,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,307 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This 2 story home sits in a small rural town featuring 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. It has a nice sized yard and 1 car detached garage.

For open house information, contact Kristy Lauhoff, Century 21 Team Elite at 660-646-2141

310 3Rd Street, Ridgeway, 64481 2 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 760 Square Feet | Built in 1968

If you are wanting an energy efficient one level home that is easy to maintain and take care of, this 760 sq foot home could be for you. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath home located in Ridgeway has undergone a total remodel. The metal roof and metal siding on the home are new. The interior has been gutted and remodeled. The bathroom was remodeled with all new fixtures. The home has a new mini split heating and air system and is very energy efficient. This home is move in ready.

For open house information, contact Donald Wilburn, Century 21 Team Elite at 660-359-2224

18108 W 210Th Street, Ridgeway, 64481 3 Beds 2 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,872 Square Feet | Built in 2006

One of a kind lake home on Harrison County Lake! Located 9 miles North of Bethany on 4.4 acres with a bonus home that could be used as a bunkhouse. The lake was built in 1994 as a water supply and recreational reservoir. It covers 280 acres and has excellent fish habitat. Hunting is allowed around the lake on the public ground. Facilities at the lake include an accessible fishing jetty, small campground with water and electric hookups, primitive camp sites, shelter house, boat ramp, and two swimming beaches. This home is the only home that has lakefront access. Boating, skiing, and jet skiing are allowed at Harrison County Lake. This earth contact home has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with an open floor concept downstairs. The large living room and kitchen have windows that have great views of the water. Between the 2 car attached garage and the living area is a bonus room that has a stove and sink and was used as a canning kitchen. The property has a swimming pool with a large deck. There is a 30x50 outbuilding with electricity and concrete floor that has large sliding doors on each end. This one of a kind property will not last long!

For open house information, contact Donald Wilburn, Century 21 Team Elite at 660-359-2224