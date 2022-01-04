Top homes for sale in Parksville

(Parksville, KY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Parksville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1152 Stirling Dr, Danville, 40422 4 Beds 3 Baths | $310,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,854 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Relax on the wrap around front porch of this well maintained home located in Argyll Subdivision which is convenient to Boyle County Schools, Millenium Park, and downtown Danville. Hardwood floors, granite countertops in eat-in kitchen, large laundry/pantry room, and 3 bedroom and 2 baths on main floor. Basement has all new flooring and paint and offers a rec/family room with fireplace with gas logs and bedroom and full bath. Large storage room off spacious garage.

For open house information, contact EVELYN GUERRANT, GUERRANT REAL ESTATE at 859-236-6680

103 Wetherby Lane, Danville, 40422 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,676 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This handsome, stately brick Cape Cod-style ranch in Shelby Green subdivision has been incredibly well-maintained, and it shows. Built in 2003 by Scotty Southerland, it is as clean as a pin. If you didn't know its age you'd think it was brand-new. The regal covered front porch leads to the front entry and a beautiful formal dining room with chandelier -- perfect for holiday entertaining. The vaulted great room boasts tons of natural light and welcomes you in to the open-concept kitchen and breakfast area, complete with a large kitchen bar and ample cabinet/counter space. A spacious laundry room near the master bedroom is a convenient touch. (No more traversing across the house or up stairs to put away your clothes!) And there's even a two-car attached garage with ample storage space and additional attic space above. The floor plan is seamlessly designed. With the master suite on one side of the home and two bedrooms on the other, guests have their own private living quarters, separated by a sliding door. There are gleaming hardwood floors throughout the home, everywhere except for the bathrooms, which are tiled. A fully screened-in back porch is to-die-for in the spring/summer months, and can even be turned into a heated space in the winter by inserting its removable glass panes, which will convey. Intricate landscape design, an elegant koi pond and a very nice detached workshop with electric all make this home an absolute showpiece. Don't miss your chance to call it yours!

For open house information, contact AMANDA CLARK, DEXTER REAL ESTATE at 859-236-8830

217 Liddell Street, Perryville, 40468 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in None

You'll love this beautifully updated brick ranch home located in a quiet subdivision. Less than a mile from Perryville Elementary School, you'll be close enough to watch your children play on the playground from the front porch! Part of the Boyle County School District, which was named the 2020 Fourth Best School District in Kentucky. 10 minutes to Danville, 15 minutes to Springfield and Lebanon. Three bedrooms and two full bathrooms, open kitchen, dining and living space. The kitchen is equipped with granite countertops, a white tile backsplash, white Shaker style cabinets, and a suite of stainless steel appliances from Whirlpool. The primary has an attached bathroom and good sized walk in closet. Hardwood flooring and tile throughout. Outside is an attached carport and backyard storage shed. Home has been completely remodeled this year. New dimensional shingle roof, replacement dual pane windows, gutters, soffit, trim, HVAC, and water heater.

For open house information, contact Taylor Renee Hall, Stratton Hometown Realty & Auction, LLC at 859-734-4943

75 Ky Hwy 1108, Parksville, 40464 3 Beds 2 Baths | $144,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,380 Square Feet | Built in None

What a dollhouse. Cute and move in ready. Updated with hardwood flooring , stainless appliances and freshly painted. Wrap around porch is inviting. Nice size backyard . This one is a gem and wont last! New hvac.

For open house information, contact AUDREY GOOD, The Firm Real Estate Agency at 859-548-4663