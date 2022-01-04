House hunt Pittsburg: See what’s on the market now

(Pittsburg, NH) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Pittsburg. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

135 West Road, Clarksville, 03592 4 Beds 1 Bath | $165,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,828 Square Feet | Built in 1932

5169-C This four bedroom home situated on 1.07 +/- acres is located on West Road in the serene town of Clarksville just off from Route 3. The roof and windows are approximately 10 years old. The home is heated with a forced hot air system, has a wood stove, and a pellet stove for additional heat sources. There is a one car garage with a car port on the side for an additional vehicle or storage. Nice open lawn area in the back yard for your fire pit and plenty of room to have a garden. The Town of Clarksville currently plows the driveway for you! Don't let this affordable home pass you by! Direct snowmobile access from here!

1497 Halls Stream Road, Pittsburg, 03592 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Turnkey home that was completed summer 2020! Interior is finished with beautiful shiny oak floors flowing thru-out the living room, dining area, hallway & 3 bedrooms. Bright airy floor plan allows the sunlight to pour in. Open space that allows easy placement of furniture. Modern kitchen has nice gray tile, ample white cabinets, black counter top & new SS appliances. Double doors in kitchen and living room onto pressure treated deck that wraps to side entrance. 3/4 bath has corner glass shower, washer & dryer, modern sink vanity. Master bedroom has private bath with full tub and double sink vanity, & tiled back splash. The oversized deck is the perfect place to BBQ, sit and relax looking over your huge back yard with wildlife. Two car garage has plenty room for the toys and your vehicles. Everything was well thought out including a 3 bdrm septic design but with an oversize 1500 gal tank, 540' deep drilled well, 1000 gal propane tank that you own allowing for filling at best price, underground utilities. This all sets on a 5+ acre lot that has been manicured for the last 10 yrs prior to construction of this new home. The lawn is already lush green, a mature of hedgerow along the front at the road & sides of property. Home is positioned away from the road & accessed by a well constructed gravel driveway. ATV access, snowmobile trails close-by, in your backyard is Hall Stream. You can't duplicate this home & property for this price! (Subject to seller finding suitable housing)

46 Last Deer Camp Road, Pittsburg, 03592 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Cabin | 1,408 Square Feet | Built in 1997

5140-C ATTENTION hunters, fisherman, snowmobilers and anyone else who enjoys the outdoors and all the beautiful area of Indian Stream has to offer for outdoor enthusiasts check out this secluded two to three bedroom camp situated on leased land on 46 Last Deer Camp Road (9 Mile Loop Trail), needs to be seen to be appreciated! Nice screened in porch leads you into the camp. The kitchen/dinning room and living room area is an open concept with beautiful pine tongue and groove walls and ceilings, the floors are carpeted. Two bedrooms are located on the main floor. The second floor has a storage/utility room and another room currently used for storage that can be used as a third bedroom. No outhouse needed for this cabin with a state approved septic system, two water storage tanks, a gas fired water heater, toilet and shower you have all the conveniences of home. A phone system is in place and CB Radio so you can stay connected or used in the case of emergencies. The camp comes fully furnished including, furniture, wood stove, gas refrigerator, gas stove, gas freezer, generator, DC to AC 2000 watt invertor, gas grill, and kerosene stove. In back of camp is a nice sitting area overlooking the brook with a fireplace to sit by and enjoy those beautiful summer evenings in Pittsburg. Winter time access is by snow machine. This is a special one don't let it pass you by!

3267 Cedar Stream Road, Clarksville, 03592 2 Beds 0 Bath | $79,500 | Cabin | 347 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Looking for that perfect get-away? Are you an outdoor enthusiast? Don't let this one pass you by. Located in the heart of The Great North Woods steps away from the Pittsburg town line. Enjoy all the outdoors has to offer from here. Hunting, Fishing, Hiking, and Snowmobiling. Solar energy and generator ready! Beautiful Waterford Cookstove that is used to cook and heat the cabin. This camp has two bedrooms, and an open kitchen, dining and living area. Seasonal, gravity fed, spring water has been installed to the camp and outhouse. Are you an avid hunter or dog lover? An underground fence has been installed and will stay with the property. Camp is on Leased land. Winter access is by snowmobile only. Direct Snowmobile access from here! Being sold as is. 5170c

