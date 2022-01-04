ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston, WI

Homes for sale in Livingston: New listings

 2 days ago

(LIVINGSTON, WI) Looking for a house in Livingston? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Livingston listings:

11143 Annaton Rd, Stitzer, 53825

3 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in None

This 11.89 acre property, just off the Platte River, is filled with features that make this home a must-see. There is space for everyone with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, an office, and a sunroom. As soon as you step through the door, you are greeted with a welcoming Open Concept, Gorgeous Oak Floors, and an incredible Gas Fireplace. Step into the kitchen and check out the Custom Oak Cabinets, complete with Ball-Bearing Gliders in the drawers and Lazy Susans in each corner cabinet. Talk about smooth! To take comfort to the next level, this home has Heated Floors in the kitchen, bathroom, sunroom and the garage. If you are looking for even more, take a look at the large laundry room and attic above the garage for plenty of storage space.

600 Prospect St, Highland, 53543

4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome Home! This 3-4 bedroom home includes kitchen, full bath, bedroom, large formal dining, living room and laundry on main floor. Upper level include Master bedroom with full bath and 2 bedrooms. Home sits on large lot with 12 x 18 storage shed, newer 2 car attached insulated garage with 9ft doors, new concrete driveway and fenced in backyard. New natural gas furnace, new flooring and all new appliances included. You must view this property today!

