Homes for sale in Livingston: New listings

11143 Annaton Rd, Stitzer, 53825 3 Beds 3 Baths | $400,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,200 Square Feet | Built in None

This 11.89 acre property, just off the Platte River, is filled with features that make this home a must-see. There is space for everyone with 3 beds, 2.5 baths, an office, and a sunroom. As soon as you step through the door, you are greeted with a welcoming Open Concept, Gorgeous Oak Floors, and an incredible Gas Fireplace. Step into the kitchen and check out the Custom Oak Cabinets, complete with Ball-Bearing Gliders in the drawers and Lazy Susans in each corner cabinet. Talk about smooth! To take comfort to the next level, this home has Heated Floors in the kitchen, bathroom, sunroom and the garage. If you are looking for even more, take a look at the large laundry room and attic above the garage for plenty of storage space.

For open house information, contact Jacob Helmrick, EXP Realty, LLC at 866-848-6990

600 Prospect St, Highland, 53543 4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome Home! This 3-4 bedroom home includes kitchen, full bath, bedroom, large formal dining, living room and laundry on main floor. Upper level include Master bedroom with full bath and 2 bedrooms. Home sits on large lot with 12 x 18 storage shed, newer 2 car attached insulated garage with 9ft doors, new concrete driveway and fenced in backyard. New natural gas furnace, new flooring and all new appliances included. You must view this property today!

For open house information, contact Bobbi Jo Bomkamp Drone, Century 21 Affiliated at 608-375-2999