Indian Lake-curious? These homes are on the market

7 Freytown Road, Gouldsboro, 12864 2 Beds 1 Bath | $90,000 | Single Family Residence | 940 Square Feet | Built in None

WHY RENT WHEN YOU CAN BUY this cozy 2BR 1 BA ranch/hunting cabin in Covington Twp. just outside of the quaint town of Gouldsboro. This home was remodeled featuring a newer front window streaming in plenty of sunshine, deck for all your entertainment needs & set back 50' from the main road. Your own little country oasis but close to all the attractions that the Pocono Mountains have to offer. This home is close to Pocono Game Lands & 7-8 acres of undeveloped land directly behind it owned by Lackawanna County. Come see, enjoy nature & make this your home with TLC. 24 Hr Notice Please

1158 Cedar River Road, Indian Lake, 12842 6 Beds 2 Baths | $759,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,816 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Live, Work and Play here! This beautiful home on 156 Acres in the Blue Wilderness area of the Central Adirondacks will not disappoint you. LIVE year round in the 2816 SF home, open concept living area with nice woodwork, wood flooring, woodstove, well appointed kitchen with island, large dining area, 6 large bright bedrooms, 2 full baths, +1080 SF of outdoor living spaces, including a screen porch , 3 season sunroom with a BBQ porch, and a large open air deck. All great for entertaining guests too. WORK from home here with a separate 1248 SF garage and finished, heated Work Space with large windows and a bathroom, w/fiber optic internet available. Now PLAY on your 156 Acres, w/ATV trails, hiking, hunting, snowmobiling, exploring the land and your very own secret pond! A true ADK paradise!

5450 State Route 30, Indian Lake, 12842 5 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,968 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Offering lake rights to Indian Lake, this large parcel is improved with a one story residence with 3600 sq. ft of use able space above. Formerly, the" Lake Store". this was a modern convenience store in the Sabael area. There is 3600 sq. ft. of possibilities for more residential units or lodging facilities on the upper floor. Access from Route 30 and from a driveway to the lower, walkout residence, there is even room to build another dwelling on the property with Town approvals. Adding a dock on the deeded lake access area will afford access to swim and boat. With the high demand for housing in the Adirondacks for vacationing tourists, this property is a bargain. For those with construction experience, you can work and play in the same place. Possibilities abound with the original store space, gallery, shops, with town approval.

1737 Nys Rt 28N, Minerva, 12851 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Very nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 sleeping lofts for kids. Beautiful Adirondack stone fireplace. Property in great location close to Minerva lake,state land, hiking trails and Gore Mountain. Would make a great family Adirondack vacation home.For any questions or to schedule a showing CALL DAN RULAND 518-742-0673

