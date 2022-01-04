These houses are for sale in Happy

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Happy News Watch
(HAPPY, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Happy area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Happy-curious, take a look at these listings today:

118 Nw 5Th St, Tulia, 79088

3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Unique 2 Story Tudor Style Home Up For Sale in Tulia, TX! This red and white cute home is nestled away just off the main street of town and boasts curb appeal, 3BR and 2BA, a nice fenced backyard, Hot Tub with Patio Cover, Detached Garage with a single car carport and a Very Nice Shop and 2 Car Carport out back! This home does need some work and will only qualify for Conventional Loans or Cash. The bathroom needs work, there is no central air and heat and everything needs a good cleaning and some fresh paint. The upstairs is so cute though and would be a child's delight for sure with all of the nooks and crannies! Check out this one for sure because the Price Is Right!

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-627-7789

Copyright © 2022 Plainview Association Of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PVARTX-21-308)

310 Comanche, Tulia, 79088

4 Beds 6 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,306 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Once in a Lifetime Opportunity! This magnificent Spanish inspired home was designed and built by the World Renowned Kenneth Wyatt, famous western artist. This was his personal home and business. Wonderful 4BR 6BA home has a finished basement, formal dining room, tons of storage, his and her bathrooms off the master, library, office, 3 fireplaces. The art gallery is 2 story and has a snack bar, fire pole, fireplace, 2 office areas, catwalk and storage galore. This could be a business or living space. The shop has endless possibilities including central air and heat and over 5 separate areas. The gardens outside are amazing and include a prayer garden, water features, courtyards, established trees and a garden area. Too many features to list! Commercial use/variance must be city approved.

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-627-7789

Copyright © 2022 Plainview Association Of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PVARTX-21-192)

2499 Cr 7, Tulia, 79088

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,034 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This Little White House is what Farmhouse Dreams are made of! It is sitting on 2.74 ACRES & has electricity, a well, 2 barns and a carport. This house needs WORK but the outside stucco looks good, nice metal roof, but it needs a new front window, screen door, and all new flooring but probably needs new plumbing & there is no water heater, no heat or air conditioning and it might need a septic system too. It's a 2 BR 1 BA but has a small breakfast nook, a utility room and SO MUCH CHARM! This could be the greatest little place! The views make it all worthwhile! If you want to own a little piece of Texas off the beaten path but close to everything, this is the place for you! Just 2 minutes to I-27, 40 minutes to Amarillo/1 hr to Lubbock. Come and see for yourself!

For open house information, contact Apryll Van Pelt, Van Pelt Real Estate at 806-627-7789

Copyright © 2022 Plainview Association Of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PVARTX-21-257)

With Happy News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

