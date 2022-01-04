These houses are for sale in Happy

(HAPPY, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Happy area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

118 Nw 5Th St, Tulia, 79088 3 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1926

Unique 2 Story Tudor Style Home Up For Sale in Tulia, TX! This red and white cute home is nestled away just off the main street of town and boasts curb appeal, 3BR and 2BA, a nice fenced backyard, Hot Tub with Patio Cover, Detached Garage with a single car carport and a Very Nice Shop and 2 Car Carport out back! This home does need some work and will only qualify for Conventional Loans or Cash. The bathroom needs work, there is no central air and heat and everything needs a good cleaning and some fresh paint. The upstairs is so cute though and would be a child's delight for sure with all of the nooks and crannies! Check out this one for sure because the Price Is Right!

310 Comanche, Tulia, 79088 4 Beds 6 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 8,306 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Once in a Lifetime Opportunity! This magnificent Spanish inspired home was designed and built by the World Renowned Kenneth Wyatt, famous western artist. This was his personal home and business. Wonderful 4BR 6BA home has a finished basement, formal dining room, tons of storage, his and her bathrooms off the master, library, office, 3 fireplaces. The art gallery is 2 story and has a snack bar, fire pole, fireplace, 2 office areas, catwalk and storage galore. This could be a business or living space. The shop has endless possibilities including central air and heat and over 5 separate areas. The gardens outside are amazing and include a prayer garden, water features, courtyards, established trees and a garden area. Too many features to list! Commercial use/variance must be city approved.

2499 Cr 7, Tulia, 79088 2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,034 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This Little White House is what Farmhouse Dreams are made of! It is sitting on 2.74 ACRES & has electricity, a well, 2 barns and a carport. This house needs WORK but the outside stucco looks good, nice metal roof, but it needs a new front window, screen door, and all new flooring but probably needs new plumbing & there is no water heater, no heat or air conditioning and it might need a septic system too. It's a 2 BR 1 BA but has a small breakfast nook, a utility room and SO MUCH CHARM! This could be the greatest little place! The views make it all worthwhile! If you want to own a little piece of Texas off the beaten path but close to everything, this is the place for you! Just 2 minutes to I-27, 40 minutes to Amarillo/1 hr to Lubbock. Come and see for yourself!

