On the hunt for a home in Theodosia? These houses are on the market

(Theodosia, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Theodosia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5037 Hwy 160, Theodosia, 65761 4 Beds 2 Baths | $157,500 | 1,543 Square Feet | Built in 1984

Great opportunity right here, Duplex and a 25x40 shop on 2.25 acres m/l right on highway 160. This property is not in the city limits so you build another duplex or storage units. Lots of road frontage and endless possibilities.

1328 Maize Road, Bradleyville, 65614 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,930 Square Feet | Built in 1913

Incredible opportunity to own this 197 acre m/l property features over 6,000 feet of beautiful creek frontage, approximately 130 acres of open ground, a 40 x 60 metal building with 3 open bays plus a 2 bay enclosed / insulated shop area with electric and concrete floor. There is a 40 x 47 wood barn that features a lean-to, several stalls, and loft area, another 40 x 60 metal building / hay barn, 50 x 20 barn with concrete floor, and a farm house that features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and an attached 2 car garage. You can walk to the waters edge, take a swim, put in your kayak for a great time floating, or create lifetime memories while simply fishing the beautiful creek. This hard to find property is situated far enough out you can enjoy the peace and quiet yet close enough to make it to town with ease. You'll find flat pasture land, hayfields, great building sites with panoramic views, and several cross fences that allow for rotational grazing. There are 2 year around ponds on property, a newer well, and freeze proof cattle waterers. A second artesian well is also on property to water livestock. For the hunters and wildlife lovers this property has generously provided big bucks and nice long bearded turkeys for generations. If flying is more your style there is an area that should allow for a runway. Whether you are looking for a vacation retreat, a well kept farm, hunting property, or seeking a refuge tucked away with live water for your family to live, this hard to find property is a must see.

24236 Us Hwy160, Kissee Mills, 65680 3 Beds 1 Bath | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,376 Square Feet | Built in 1975

3 bedroom, 1 bath home close to Bull Shoals Lake ! This home has a lot to offer including new siding & paint, new metal roof, and newer windows. Conveniently located just 15 minutes to shopping and Forsyth school and just a few minutes to Bull Shoals Lake where lake fun and great fishing can be found. The spacious living room features a rock fireplace with insert and laminate floors. The dining room is open to the living room and kitchen and features patio doors that access the back deck and backyard views. The back yard is fenced and read for pets.

