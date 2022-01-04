House-hunt Seligman: What’s on the market

(SELIGMAN, AZ) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Seligman area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Take a look at these Seligman listings:

48600 N High Sierra Road, Seligman, 86337 2 Beds 1 Bath | $329,000 | Single Family Residence | 911 Square Feet | Built in 2007

OFF THE GRID LIVING ON 38 ACRES IN SELIGMAN * 2 BEDROOMS * 1 BATHROOM * 911 SQUARE FEET * ENJOY AMAZING VIEWS FROM THE ENCLOSED DECK * WOOD AND LAMINATE FLOORING * SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM HAS RAISED, BEAMED CEILINGS AND ELONGATED WINDOWS TO ENJOY THE SURROUNDING SCENERY * WOODBURNING FIREPLACE * PIANO CONVEYS * BEAUTIFUL KITCHEN WITH HICKORY CABINETS, LARGE PANTR, DRY BAR AND DINING AREA * DINING SET CONVEYS * HOME OFFICE AREA * COZY BATHROOM WITH WALK IN SHOWER * GUEST/SAUNA ROOM WITH JACUZZI & CIRCULATOR * STORAGE SHED * GREENHOUSE WITH SEPARATE PUMP * 3,000 WATT SOLAR SYSTEM * BACK UP GENERATOR * (2) 1,500 GALLON WATER TANKS * AUTOMATIC SOLAR POWERED GATE * OPTION TO PURCHASE WITH LESS ACREAGE AT REDUCED PRICE * UNIQUE AND PRIVATE * COME VISIT US TODAY!

44220 N Shadow Rock Trail, Seligman, 86337 2 Beds 1 Bath | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,091 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Two BR, 1 BA cabin on 38+ acres in Shadow Rock Ranches community. Cabin 85% completed, needs some interior finishing and completion of decks. Features vaulted ceilings, wood-burning fireplace, large dining and kitchen areas. Private septic, 2500 gallon water holding tank. Community has private well for use within the ranch. Abundant wildlife and close proximity to state trust land. Perfect summer / hunting cabin. Lots of privacy, lots of potential. Building materials, furnishings, and 3 trailers on site convey.

25865 W Hillcrest Drive, Seligman, 86337 0 Bed 0 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 400 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Northern Arizona property with beautiful mountain views, electric connected, septic installed, good road access, No HOA, property fenced, old trailer needs to be removed, no permit needed to put new home on property, 10 min to town of Seligman for shopping dining and entertainment. 1-2 hours from Grand Canyon, Prescott, Vegas.

38225 N Whiskey Way, Seligman, 86337 0 Bed 1 Bath | $169,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,569 Square Feet | Built in 2009

DID YOU SAY YOU WANT OFF THE GRID? WHAT A BEAUTIFUL WOODED HIDE-AWAY WITH LOTS OF SOLITUDE, HUNTING, HIKING, WHATEVER YOUR HEART DESIRES. COMES WITH A VERY COMFORTABLE, CUSTOM BUILT, BEAUTIFUL CEDAR CABIN WITH A SPACIOUS 500 sf.ft. OPEN LOFT BEDROOM UPSTAIRS & A FULL BATHROOM WITH TUB & SHOWER DOWNSTAIRS. A MUST SEE FOR ADVENTURESOME HEARTS. PLUS A VERY WELL MAINTAINED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH TRAVEL TRAILER ONSITE THAT IS HOOKED INTO THE SEPTIC SYSTEM. HOUSE HAS NO KITCHEN, BUT ALL PLUMBING, ELECRICAL, ETC IS IN FOR STOVE, SINK, WASHER, DRYER, ETC. TWO WATER TANKS - 1500 gallon & 2500 gallon. LISTING AGENT MUST ACCOMPANY SHOWINGS. GPS coodinates: 35.1112103,-113.068007.PER THE SELLERS: 'The property is sold 'as is' and a cash transaction only.'

