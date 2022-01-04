Top homes for sale in Meadview

(Meadview, AZ) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Meadview. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

30980 Escalante Boulevard, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,760 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Custom stucco home on 1.11 Acres. 3 bedrooms, 2 full bath, attached 2 car garage with terraced path to large 32x34 barn style garage/workshop with a loft; located on the north end of town with sweeping views of the cliffs and downtown Meadview. Large Living Room, Dining room combination, partially open kitchen into the den. You can enjoy your coffee and sunrise from the cozy breakfast nook. Kitchen is conveniently laid out with new Samsung Stainless Steel appliances. Down the hallway you will find 2 guest bedrooms and a guest bath. Toward the back of the home is the master suite with vaulted ceilings, ceiling fan, walk in closet. Ensuite includes double vanities with new faucets; tub shower combination and a water closet for privacy. Membership property in the Meadview Civic Association, enjoy the swimming pool, tennis court, putt-putt, shuffleboard, Billiard tables, lounge and activity room, free Wi-Fi. dues $40. a year. Located 9 miles from the boat launching area on Lake Mead; 21 miles to the Skywalk and a short 2 hours to Las Vegas. Call for your appointment today.

For open house information, contact Elizabeth Rosen, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222

30290 N Basin Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $249,900 | Manufactured Home | 1,493 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand New 2021 Clayton Home on .69 Acre Lot in the Foothills. Heat Pump and Central A/C. Fabulous Views of the Grand Wash Cliffs. Plenty of room to add a garage and park your RV's. This Beautiful, Modern All Electric Home has lots of possibilities. Bring your imagination to turn this into your Dream Home. Bright White Kitchen with Island. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home with Den. Barn Doors add to the Charm. Main Bedroom has Large Bathroom with Double Sinks and Walk-in Closet. Close to South Cove on Lake Mead for great Fishing and Water Sports. ATV Trails Abound. Come see all that Meadview has to offer.

For open house information, contact Kathleen Howard, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222

95 W Grand Wash Drive, Meadview, 86444 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,080 Square Feet | Built in 2000

This little gem wont last long!! Close to store and restaurants in Meadview. Nice open floor plan with split bedrooms. New septic, pellet stove and ceiling fans thru-out. Property is entirely fenced and has several small storage buildings.

For open house information, contact Sherri Merriwether, Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert at 928-753-0430

810 E Escalante Circle, Meadview, 86444 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Manufactured Home | 817 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Move-In Ready Vacation, Snow Bird or Primary Home. Conveniently located on a Corner and in a Cul-de-Sac. Split Open Plan with Double Sliders leading out to extended Covered Patio for beautiful Views of the Grand Wash Cliffs and West Rim of the Grand Canyon. Eat-In Kitchen with Bar Counter provide exceptional entertaining opportunities. All Appliances Stay including Washer and Dryer. Seller recently installed new Heat Pump and Hot Water Heater. Oversized Garage gives you plenty of room to park all the Toys. Extended Carport leads to Add-On Utility Room that can be used for multiple purposes from Workshop to Craft Room. 2 Extra Lots come with the property to make up 3 Lots totalling over 1 Full Acre. All Paved Roads lead to this super convenient location. Close to Downtown District for amenities to include convenience store, shops and restaurants. Clubhouse Available with Pool, Tennis and More. Near Launch Ramp to Lake Mead for great boating, fishing and recreational opportunities. Hiking and ATV Trails throughout the area. Come see all that Meadview has to offer!

For open house information, contact Jonathan Kiser, Kingman Premier Properties - Meadview at 928-564-2222