Check out these houses for sale in Point Roberts

Point Roberts, WA

Point Roberts Journal
Point Roberts Journal
 2 days ago

(POINT ROBERTS, WA) Looking for a house in Point Roberts? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Point Roberts listings:

1526 Columbia Crescent, Point Roberts, 98281

2 Beds 1 Bath | $249,000 | Single Family Residence | 744 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Pool anyone! Perfect vacation get-a-way vacation spot or Airbnb on large double lot in quiet subdivision. South facing property features outdoor pool table, horseshoe pit, large deck for sunbathing and BBQ's as well as expansive lawn area for volleyball, badminton, bocce ball or whatever activity your heart desires. Detached single car garage great for storage or a workshop. Roofs were all replaced in 2021. Inside you will find open concept living area with vaulted ceilings, free standing propane fireplace, two bedrooms, bathroom, separate laundry room, storage, and a Sauna. Rare combination of an affordable cottage on 1/3 acre with loads of sun is something that you will not want to miss.

For open house information, contact Greg Heppner, National Real Estate Point Roberts at 360-945-1011

Copyright © 2022 My State MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NYSMLS-11041296)

709 Marine Dr, Point Roberts, 98281

2 Beds 1 Bath | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 756 Square Feet | Built in 1954

Rare, west facing, low bank waterfront! Own your own beach and tideland. Adorable PanAbode cottage on private grassed half acre! Breathtaking sunsets and views of the Gulf and San Juan Islands! Crabbing, boating, camp fires, beach combing and whale watching ..all outside your door. Same owners for over 30 years! Easy walk to Lighthouse Park, the Marina, the Airstrip, and Cafe's! 5 minutes to the golf course! An easy 30 min.commute to YVR and 1 hr to Bellingham! At the beach, life is different! Be part of the lifestyle of quiet, safe, beautiful and unique Point Roberts!

For open house information, contact Ingrid Johnson, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11701501)

600 Evergreen Lane, Point Roberts, 98281

2 Beds 1 Bath | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 816 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This is a fabulous opportunity to own an adorable beach cabin in the South Beach Area of Point Roberts. Relax in your cozy sunken livingroom, stay warm near your pellet fireplace. The kitchen has a new refrigerator, with a large dining room. There is a back porch off of the kitchen. Patio at the front of the house, enjoy a bbq and watch the sun set. Rose bushes planted around the front of the house. A privacy fence was installed along APA Road. The garage was converted into a work shop and utility room. Complete with brand new Rinnai Tankless On Demand Hot Water System, LG Washer and Dryer. NuMark BNR 500 ATU septic system installed in 2019. You will love the close proximity to the beach, restaurants and marina. YVR is just 30 minutes away.

For open house information, contact Tracy Evans, Keller Williams - Bellingham at 360-738-7070

Copyright © 2022 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-12055546)

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts Journal

Point Roberts, WA
With Point Roberts Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

