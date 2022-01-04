Check out these homes on the Lincoln market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, MT

(Lincoln, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lincoln will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

2134 Stone Campbell Drive, Lincoln, 59639

3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1976

If you love the great outdoors & small town living, Lincoln is the place for you! Welcome yourself home and fulfill your Montana dream!! This well groomed 2 acres of usable land, 24 x 32 garage, 4+ miles from Lincoln is waiting for its new family. Call Brenda Stark at 406-465-5713, or your real estate professional

1667 Simenson Lane, Lincoln, 59639

2 Beds 1 Bath | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 872 Square Feet | Built in 1950

✔ Out this new listing in the beautiful villiage of Lincoln MT. This is a picturesque 2.39 acres nestled amoung the trees with Spring Creek meandering through. Home has not been lived in for approx., 9 years, DOES NOT have a foundation & septic system needed. 2 car garage or shop, insulated with concrete floor

110 Seventh Avenue, Lincoln, 59639

2 Beds 1 Bath | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 850 Square Feet | Built in 1962

😍WAY TO YOUR DREAM SPACE🏠BEAUTIFUL PARK LIKE SITTING‼ Own it in time to celebrate the holidays🦃🎅🏻‼ If you love the great outdoors & small town living, Lincoln is the place for you! Welcome yourself home and fulfill your Montana dream!! This is a picturesque lot nestled amoung the trees, with the potential to add your own touches. 2 bed, 1 bath, metal roof with blown in insulation, axles, wheels and tongue still attached. 30 x 35 shop with addition, concrete floor, corner vented welding area, 3 phase power, 3 sandpoint wells. Call Brenda Stark at 406-465-5713 or 406-793-1937, or your real estate professional

