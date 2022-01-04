Take a look at these homes on the market in Dove Creek

(Dove Creek, CO) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Dove Creek than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

617 N Colorado Avenue, Dove Creek, 81324 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,491 Square Feet | Built in None

Martin Ogas, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty, C: 970-749-4154, martin.ogas@hotmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Cute, well maintained house; Corner lot of a quiet neighborhood, in a quiet community. Two "majestic" blue spruce trees give this property nice "curb appeal". Large backyard perfectly compliments this residence.

115 1/2 S Guyrene, Dove Creek, 81324 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,000 | Single Family Residence | 799 Square Feet | Built in None

Khrysta Woody, Regents Real Estate Group Inc., C: 970-560-7766, khrysta@regentsrealestategroup.com, www.crenmls.com: Looking for an investment rental or just affordable housing this is it! 2 bed 1 bath mobile home sitting on a lot and a half. Close to town, shopping and schools. Enjoy the peace in quiet in a rural town. Property is located near the adventurous Moab, UT, Telluride and the amazing mountains of CO. Call for a showing!

5499 County Road 9.4, Dove Creek, 81324 3 Beds 2 Baths | $345,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in None

Casey Spitzer, RE/MAX Mesa Verde Realty, C: 970-640-6378, caseyspitzer21@gmail.com, www.crenmls.com: Off grid property bordering public land with year round access!! This 3 bedroom/2 bathroom home sits on 80 acres in the Secret Canyon Subdivision north of Dove Creek, Colorado. The west boundary borders a 31,517 acre tract of BLM land making this the perfect hunting lodge. It’s located in Colorado Game Management Unit 711 with close access to units 70, 71, and 72. These units are world class hunting units for Mule Deer and Elk. The main level has an open concept living room and kitchen with a bathroom and plenty of storage. The interior walls have rough sawn pine siding and custom pine cabinets to give it a rustic feel. Upstairs there are 3 large bedrooms and a full bath. There are large balconies on both the east and west side of the house to enjoy the sunrise and sunsets. The 1700 gallon cistern and 48 volt solar system make this a reliable off grid property. The well insulated home is heated with propane radiant wall heaters. The outside walls and roof are sheeted with metal panels, keeping the maintenance low so you can enjoy the outdoors. Call for your showing today

