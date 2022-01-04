Top homes for sale in Gore Springs

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gore Springs, MS

Gore Springs News Watch
 2 days ago

(Gore Springs, MS) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Gore Springs. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OKTWo_0dcWqyCE00

136 Rochelle, Calhoun City, 38916

4 Beds 4 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,741 Square Feet | Built in 1973

This Home is Absolutely Astonishing! With 4 beds and 3 1/2 baths and a 2-car garage, it is a must see! The Master bedroom is on the main level and features a walk-in closet and a bathroom with double vanities. On the main level is the large, open kitchen, a nice-sized office, dining room, and living room with a wood-burning fireplace. Finally, the 17 x 19 sunroom off of the living room overlooks the patio and back wooded Lot. This home has all the privacy you can ask for and is also at the end of a dead-end street. It is perfect for a growing family!

For open house information, contact Chris Suber, Matthews Real Estate at 662-234-3878

Copyright © 2022 North Central Mississippi Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLKQU_0dcWqyCE00

106 Burt Ave, Calhoun City, 38916

4 Beds 2 Baths | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1968

REDUCED! 4 Bedrooms 1 1/2 Baths! Open floor plan! New Central Air, new hot water heater! Nice corner lot with large storage barn! Make this your home today! Has Derma address.

For open house information, contact Judy Mosley, RE/MAX LEGACY at 662-234-5621

Copyright © 2022 North Central Mississippi Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QZqXZ_0dcWqyCE00

92 Cr 302, Calhoun City, 38916

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,500 | Single Family Residence | 3,001 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Rare opportunity for a 4 Bedroom, Neo-Colonial style home with acreage in the Calhoun City School district. This home offers an array of amenities including a large master suite with walk-in closets, screened-in porch, gorgeous trim and molding, a large kitchen with a built-in desk and breakfast nook, and over the garage bedroom. This home has been lovingly maintained and boasts an impressive open floor plan with historical and contemporary design elements that make this home absolutely gorgeous. Don't miss out on this opportunity to own a beautiful, executive-style home in Calhoun County.

For open house information, contact Rexanne Collins, Market Realty at 662-234-9900

Copyright © 2022 North Central Mississippi Realtors.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sCiUW_0dcWqyCE00

129 Ball Drive, Calhoun City, 38916

4 Beds 3 Baths | $142,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,254 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Don't miss out on this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 full bath ranch-style home. This home features a large corner lot and is located in a quiet subdivision. Walking distance to Calhoun City High School makes this property perfect for families who need a little extra space. With over 2,200 sq feet of living space, you're going to find this home perfect for your family.

For open house information, contact Rexanne Collins, Market Realty at 662-234-9900

Copyright © 2022 North Central Mississippi Realtors.

With Gore Springs News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

