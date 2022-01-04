ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Woman throws puppy at Oklahoma police

By Nexstar Media Wire, K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YjwKy_0dcWqxJV00

TULSA, Okla. ( KFOR ) — A puppy is recovering after it was dragged and kicked by an Oklahoma woman, police said.

Around 4:50 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called about a dog being abused.

‘Starving, freezing’: Hundreds of drivers stranded for hours in cars on I-95

Witnesses reported seeing a woman kicking and dragging a small puppy, and when they tried to stop the abuse, the witnesses said, the woman threatened them.

The woman was later identified as Sarah Powell.

“Powell was argumentative and then tossed the puppy at the officer,” the police department posted on Facebook.

‘It’s insane’: Cars flip into ditches, downed trees block roads as snow blankets Louisa

The officer caught the puppy, which had suffered minor injuries, including scrapes and cuts on its feet and stomach. It was taken to the City of Tulsa Animal Welfare for treatment.

Police said Powell tried to flee after tossing the dog but was captured and taken into custody.

She was arrested on complaints of cruelty to animals after a former felony conviction, obstructing or interfering with an officer, and threatening an act of violence.

Witnesses at the scene said they planned to adopt the puppy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
City
Snow, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Puppies#Cruelty To Animals#Weather#Kfor#Nexstar Media Inc
WRIC - ABC 8News

Missing Jacksonville 6-year-old child found under trailer near where he was reported missing, is safe

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Amari Gabriel Christiansen, the 6-year-old who has been missing since Thursday, was been found Friday evening and was safe. Beth Purcell, media contact for Jacksonville Public Safety, said in a press release that Christiansen appeared to be in good health and was undergoing an evaluation from EMS Friday evening. Officials said […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

12K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy