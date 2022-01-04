ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coffee Springs, AL

House-hunt Coffee Springs: What’s on the market

(COFFEE SPRINGS, AL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Coffee Springs area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Coffee Springs listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hAMAV_0dcWqwQm00

903 Homestead Way, Enterprise, 36330

4 Beds 3 Baths | $340,275 | Single Family Residence | 2,224 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home features a nice open floor plan, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, pantry, granite countertops, separate shower, large walk in closets, gas log fireplace, located in Legacy Farms Subdivision just off of Rucker Boulevard and conveniently located near the Fort Rucker Gate, shopping, restaurants and schools. Home is scheduled to be completed in January 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08TfQF_0dcWqwQm00

401 Choctaw Rd, Enterprise, 36330

3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,220 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Traditional, 2 story home with spacious yard. Home is newly renovated, including carpet. Features dining room, laundry room, and hallway storage closet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wzgjM_0dcWqwQm00

300 Azalea Drive, Enterprise, 36330

4 Beds 2 Baths | $205,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,389 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This home was remodeled in 2020 to include a new metal roof, new electrical, plumbing and duct work, new drywall, spray foam insulation in exterior walls and attic. Home features a nice open floor plan, 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 2 living areas (one could be used as a playroom, media room, home gym or office), large laundry room with shelving and extra storage, double sink vanities in both bathrooms, walk in shower, walk in closet in master bedroom, stainless appliances, island/breakfast bar, etc.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38u2R7_0dcWqwQm00

206 N Conner Street, Enterprise, 36330

2 Beds 2 Baths | $40,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,060 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Showings on hold, seller making repairs. Investors only! 48 hour notice to show.

