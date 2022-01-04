Homes for sale in Buxton: New listings

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9ePk_0dcWqtmb00

50112 Buccaneer Drive, Frisco, 27936

3 Beds 3 Baths | $1,250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,651 Square Feet | Built in None

Great opportunity to be on ever popular Brigads Bay Soundfront! Soundfront property with beautiful touches all through out. View 2 Infinity handicap is accessible and offers a stair lift from the ground floor to the top (third floor) as well as ramping into the home and out onto the gazebo area. Purchase price includes adjacent lots 34 & 35. See brokers notes for details.

For open house information, contact Dan Johnson, Midgett Realty - Hatteras at 252-986-6321

Copyright © 2022 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-116749)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PpjDO_0dcWqtmb00

39204 Island Creek Drive, Avon, 27915

3 Beds 2 Baths | $640,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,530 Square Feet | Built in None

Island Breeze is location location! This is a primo location with views to the North and south for optimal and endless views. This home has an open and inviting feeling welcoming family and friends for all sorts of gatherings. It's been a top producing rental at Island Creek for years. You can easily walk to the Ocean, shopping, dining, or lounge in the back yard for a spectacular show of water sporting. Shallow sound access makes it perfect for all to enjoy.

For open house information, contact Renee Burrus, Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty KH at 252-261-3800

Copyright © 2022 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-117064)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zAF84_0dcWqtmb00

50186 Treasure Court, Frisco, 27936

3 Beds 3 Baths | $825,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,944 Square Feet | Built in None

If you are looking for the perfect year-round residence, vacation home or investment opportunity, LOOK NO FURTHER!! Complete Remodel in 2018, including a new HVAC, septic system and much more. This incredible 3-bedroom/3 full bath sound front home will steal your heart! Beautifully decorated and maintained and located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the heart of Frisco in beautiful Brigands Bay, this is the perfect location!! The amenities that this home has to offer are nearly endless - carport; under house patio; 32 foot private boat dock and boat lift; outdoor shower; sun decks; covered decks; elevator; Generac generator and a 500 Gal Propane tank, LARGE bedrooms; home office; master suite with HUGE walk in closets; beautiful beamed ceilings; kitchen with breakfast bar, granite counter tops and gorgeous stainless appliances; commercial ice machine; a bonus area with heat and a/c that can be used as a game room, workshop or additional first floor living space; security system with eight outdoor cameras and of course...views, views, VIEWS!! Flood Zone AE You could be the proud owner of the most spectacular sunsets on Hatteras Island! You do NOT want to miss this opportunity...come and visit today!!

For open house information, contact Trisha Midgett, Midgett Realty - Rodanthe at 252-986-6321

Copyright © 2022 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-116696)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19VCD1_0dcWqtmb00

56154 Elizabeth Avenue, Hatteras, 27943

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,300 Square Feet | Built in None

Great Opportunity to be in the Quiet, and Laid Back Hatteras Estates! This Beautiful and well loved 3 bedroom, 2 bath house is just a short walk away to all of your favorite Hatteras Beaches, Marinas, Restaurants, and Shopping. Enjoy the Breathtaking view of the Sound and Private Marina from your front deck. If you love Fishing, easy access for Boating, or just want a little piece of paradise in Hatteras.... This is the house for you!!!

For open house information, contact Trisha Midgett, Midgett Realty - Rodanthe at 252-986-6321

Copyright © 2022 Outer Banks Association of Realtors&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-OBARNC-116630)

