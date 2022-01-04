ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, OH

House-hunt Houston: What’s on the market

Houston Daily
Houston Daily
 2 days ago

(HOUSTON, OH) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Houston-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EcBLF_0dcWqr1900

931 Winfield Court, Sidney, 45365

4 Beds 3 Baths | $449,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,433 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Location, location, location...Beautiful all brick ranch home on a private cul-de-sac on the North end of town. Nicely landscaped 4 bedroom home with a finished basement...Impressive oriental garden in the rear fenced yard...This lovely home boasts of some beautiful wood floors, lots of open space, enclosed patio, fireplace and much, much more.

For open house information, contact Tim Gleason, Realty 2000 Group at 937-492-8055

Copyright © 2022 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1013984)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aNnp6_0dcWqr1900

705 Leonard Street, Piqua, 45356

4 Beds 2 Baths | $59,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,788 Square Feet | Built in 1920

With a little work and imagination this could be a great home. 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and much character!! Great location close to park and within walking distance to most things.

For open house information, contact Sue Wray, Brownlee-Wray Realty, Inc. at 937-773-7251

Copyright © 2022 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1015511)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=393LFH_0dcWqr1900

8795 Piqua Lockington Road, Piqua, 45356

4 Beds 5 Baths | $1,650,000 | Single Family Residence | 9,576 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Majestic, gated property on a private lake with a gazebo, soaring trees, exquisite views of lake, waterfall, and meticulously groomed courtyard. Entertainers dream with an additional 3802 sq. ft. walkout lower level, media area, projector, drop down screen, wet bar, wine cooler, bonus room, kitchen, pool table, game area, and full bathroom. Enjoy living in this well maintained, luxurious home with soaring coffered ceilings, gas fireplaces, gorgeous views from every room, 1st floor master suite with fireplace and double walk-in closets. Pamper guests in your custom design chef's kitchen with custom cabinetry, high end appliances, and center work island. Enjoy the ease of mobility throughout the house by using the elevator. Three car attached garage is heated and has convenience of a water softener salt shoot. Additional 3 car Morton building with electric and water, and a basketball court. Security system and property perimeter security lighting is included. https://vimeo.com/476283735

For open house information, contact Tiffany Shepherd, Fathom Realty at 614-800-1802

Copyright © 2022 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1013900)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rnPHm_0dcWqr1900

836 Fourth Avenue, Sidney, 45365

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,040 Square Feet | Built in 1938

Adorable, unique 2 bedroom home with rustic cabin like appeal inside and out. Vaulted ceilings in wood and wainscoting in numerous rooms. Wood floors, updated pex line plumbing, roof and windows. Spacious bath offers whirlpool tub and separate corner shower stall. Full upstairs loft bedroom with 2, possibly 3, closet areas. Convenient laundry room with access from the kitchen and bath. Outbuilding that could be converted back to a garage or rehab to a potential 'Man Cave'. Located directly across from Longfellow School. Selling As Is. If you would like more space, the adjoining lots, pp#01-1826426.002and 01-1826426.003 may be purchased with it for $99,900. One has a 2 car garage. They both could be used to build additional homes (check with the City for building regulations and procedures) The choice is yours!

For open house information, contact Patricia Angeline Armstrong, Brokers Real Estate at 937-498-4725

Copyright © 2022 Western Regional Information Systems and Technology, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WRISTINCOH-1011180)

