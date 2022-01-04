Take a look at these homes on the Easton market now

(Easton, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Easton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

23340 Bauserman Road, Easton, 66020 3 Beds 2 Baths | $498,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,152 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Sprawling hard to find all brick ranch, that was custom built with 6 inch wall construction. Sits high with beautiful views in all directions, with entry on both Bauserman Rd, and Springdale Rd. Huge master suite, with two large off bedrooms, vaulted, great room, formal dining. Deeded on two 5 plus acre tracts for a separate building location.

809 Spruce Street, Atchison, 66002 3 Beds 1 Bath | $48,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,140 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Very nice and clean 3 bedroom bungalow,2 bedrooms on main 1 bedroom upstairs . small yard . Priced to sell. This one wont last long .

3513 Tudor Drive, Leavenworth, 66048 4 Beds 3 Baths | $199,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,684 Square Feet | Built in 1987

the seller is selling home as is. Need some TLC. The home offer a lot of space and has a nice back yard. great for someone who want to add there personal touchs to a home.

1329 1St Avenue, Atchison, 66002 3 Beds 1 Bath | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,092 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Great Ranch style home on very large lot. 3 bedrooms remodeled kitchen, beautiful hardwood floors. fireplace in living room full basement ready to make a great room. single car garage in the basement. New roof.

