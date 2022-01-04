ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tillar, AR

Single-family homes for sale in Tillar

Tillar Bulletin
Tillar Bulletin
 2 days ago

(TILLAR, AR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Tillar area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cvPk5_0dcWqXYj00

228 Brent Street, Dumas, 71639

2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Check out this 2 bedroom/1 bath home located on Brent Street which is a dead end street. This house has a fenced in back yard which is perfect for entertaining family and friends. It features an eat-in kitchen, laundry room, and an extra den/living space. Call today to schedule your personal showing!

For open house information, contact Shawna Thaxton, Platinum Star Real Estate at 870-510-3208

Copyright © 2022 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21025180)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CobM2_0dcWqXYj00

2 Evergreen, Dumas, 71639

3 Beds 2 Baths | $98,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,238 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Nice brick home with 3 Bedrooms and two baths on a culdesac. All waterproof flooring with tile and laminate throughout the home. Recently repainted and wood look laminate installed. Pie shaped lot with a large backyard. All the kitchen appliances will stay with the home including the refrigerator. Seller stated the AC unit was replaced 3 years ago. Exterior is brick and siding for little maintenance. Patio slab, front porch, carport and storage/workshop also included.

For open house information, contact Sherry Bottoms, Bottoms Farm & Home Realty at 870-628-1399

Copyright © 2022 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21038539)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arkansas State
Arkansas Real Estate
City
Tillar, AR
Local
Arkansas Business
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Family Homes#Financial Advisors#Housing List#Americans#Platinum Star Real Estate#Ac
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Tillar Bulletin

Tillar Bulletin

Tillar, AR
40
Followers
396
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Tillar Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy