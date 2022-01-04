Check out these Harlowton homes on the market

(Harlowton, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Harlowton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

209 A Ave Se Ave Se, Harlowton, 59036 4 Beds 2 Baths | $191,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,117 Square Feet | Built in 1920

4+bedroom/2ba old style charm in this family home. Beautifully maintained house as 2 bed, large bath, dining room,kitchen, living room, cozy wood stove nook, and sunny attached porch all on the main floor. Upper story has 2 rooms, newwindows, and new carpet. Basement has non-conforming '5th' bedroom and 2nd bathroom, laundry hook up, very largepantry. Back yard is fenced. Carport, one car garage (384 sq ft), and 400 sq ft extra shop space with concrete floor, woodstove, staircase leads to the upper story of garage that has more space for projects or storage. Street parking, driveway, oralley access. This property has it all and is ready to go.

411 Division Street St, Harlowton, 59036 7 Beds 2 Baths | $148,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1915

3bd/2ba former duplex located on a corner lot of a fabulous family friendly street. Charming covered porch, wood floors,main floor laundry hook ups, master bed and bath. Large basement, 2 force air furnaces, 2 water heaters. Back yard facingalley, plenty of room to add garage. Windows have been replaced, new wiring and panel, Great family home.

904 Logan St Se St Se, Harlowton, 59036 2 Beds 3 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1920

2+bd/1.5ba home located on the edge of Harlowton. Large 12,750 sq ft lot that is fenced. New carpet, repainted, 2 bedroomsand master bath on the main floor and non conforming room and half bath in the basement. House is on city sewer and hasa well.

216 C Avenue South East, Harlowton, 59036 4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,700 Square Feet | Built in 1908

This four bedroom two bath home is perfect for small-town Montana living. Close to Lewis Clark National Forest, with ample recreational opportunities nearby including camping, snowmobiling, and fishing access nearby too at the Musselshell River and/or the Martinsdale Reservoir. Small Town Montana living at its finest. Seller is related to one sellers agent. Listed by Neva Howe.

