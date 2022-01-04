ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlowton, MT

Check out these Harlowton homes on the market

Harlowton Times
Harlowton Times
 2 days ago

(Harlowton, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Harlowton will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l9PNz_0dcWqT1p00

209 A Ave Se Ave Se, Harlowton, 59036

4 Beds 2 Baths | $191,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,117 Square Feet | Built in 1920

4+bedroom/2ba old style charm in this family home. Beautifully maintained house as 2 bed, large bath, dining room,kitchen, living room, cozy wood stove nook, and sunny attached porch all on the main floor. Upper story has 2 rooms, newwindows, and new carpet. Basement has non-conforming '5th' bedroom and 2nd bathroom, laundry hook up, very largepantry. Back yard is fenced. Carport, one car garage (384 sq ft), and 400 sq ft extra shop space with concrete floor, woodstove, staircase leads to the upper story of garage that has more space for projects or storage. Street parking, driveway, oralley access. This property has it all and is ready to go.

For open house information, contact Julie Woodward, Central Montana Real Estate at 406-632-4465

Copyright © 2022 Havre MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSMT-21-255)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QifFR_0dcWqT1p00

411 Division Street St, Harlowton, 59036

7 Beds 2 Baths | $148,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,424 Square Feet | Built in 1915

3bd/2ba former duplex located on a corner lot of a fabulous family friendly street. Charming covered porch, wood floors,main floor laundry hook ups, master bed and bath. Large basement, 2 force air furnaces, 2 water heaters. Back yard facingalley, plenty of room to add garage. Windows have been replaced, new wiring and panel, Great family home.

For open house information, contact Julie Woodward, Central Montana Real Estate at 406-632-4465

Copyright © 2022 Havre MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSMT-21-276)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QqTAA_0dcWqT1p00

904 Logan St Se St Se, Harlowton, 59036

2 Beds 3 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,792 Square Feet | Built in 1920

2+bd/1.5ba home located on the edge of Harlowton. Large 12,750 sq ft lot that is fenced. New carpet, repainted, 2 bedroomsand master bath on the main floor and non conforming room and half bath in the basement. House is on city sewer and hasa well.

For open house information, contact Julie Woodward, Central Montana Real Estate at 406-632-4465

Copyright © 2022 Havre MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSMT-21-261)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=337CAP_0dcWqT1p00

216 C Avenue South East, Harlowton, 59036

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 3,700 Square Feet | Built in 1908

This four bedroom two bath home is perfect for small-town Montana living. Close to Lewis Clark National Forest, with ample recreational opportunities nearby including camping, snowmobiling, and fishing access nearby too at the Musselshell River and/or the Martinsdale Reservoir. Small Town Montana living at its finest. Seller is related to one sellers agent. Listed by Neva Howe.

For open house information, contact Ryan Stavnes, EXIT Realty of Helena at 406-449-8831

Copyright © 2022 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22117606)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
State
Montana State
Local
Montana Business
City
Harlowton, MT
Fox News

Dubai sheikh ordered to fund ex-wife's $700M protection from himself

The ruler of Dubai has been ordered to pay almost a billion dollars in a divorce settlement with his ex-wife in order to fund her protection from himself. A U.K. court has ordered Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the prime minister of Dubai, to pay an unprecedented $700 million divorce settlement to ex-wife Princess Haya. High Court Judge Phillip Moor in his ruling cited safety concerns for Princess Haya and the divorced royal couple's children.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home#Camping#Reservoir#Housing List#Basement#House
CBS News

Senate Democrats, including Manchin, meet about way forward on social spending bill

Two days after Senator Joe Manchin announced he would not vote for his party's ambitious social spending plan, Senate Democrats met virtually Tuesday evening to discuss the way forward on the legislation, according to Democratic source. Manchin's opposition to the bill could kill the Build Back Better Act, since all 50 Democrats must back the bill in order to secure its passage.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Harlowton Times

Harlowton Times

Harlowton, MT
6
Followers
272
Post
654
Views
ABOUT

With Harlowton Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy