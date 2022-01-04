ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Rapids, MI

House-hunt Big Rapids: What’s on the market

Big Rapids Daily
Big Rapids Daily
 2 days ago

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Big Rapids listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WdTTl_0dcWqKKW00

22350 220Th Avenue, Paris, 49338

3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Three bedroom, two bath home on 3 acres in a very convenient location. Just minutes from Big Rapids and Reed City, you can utilize the school of choice option and bus to either district. Just outside of town, enjoy country living without being disconnected. The house will need some minor repairs and touching up, however it is in good shape and ready for it's new owners to move in.

For open house information, contact Bobbie Soper, North West Realty, LLC at 231-745-4646

Copyright © 2022 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCARMI-21115315)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPd2P_0dcWqKKW00

20465 Indian Drive, Paris, 49338

3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home. FEATURES NEW windows including back sliding door, siding, flooring, kitchen update with new cabinetry, counter tops, sink and light fixtures, and new vanities/lighting in both bath, septic, drywall, as well as new garden tub in master bath. Master bed with attached master bath and large closet. Great finishes and new paint throughout. Would make great starter home!

For open house information, contact Cherie Denslow, Silvernail Realty at 231-796-6329

Copyright © 2022 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCARMI-21109005)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2q1G8G_0dcWqKKW00

22848 13 Mile Road, Big Rapids, 49307

5 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,037 Square Feet | Built in 1995

A truly unique property in west central Michigan awaits you. Nestled in the forest this 3037 sq. ft 5 BR - 3BA home, with a 3 car garage and large pole barn is surrounded by 72 acres of natural forest.There are trails throughout the property, with deer-turkey-ducks-geese in abundance. The lower level has ceramic floors-full bath-open kitchen-family room. The main level has hardwood floors-large eat in kitchen-breakfast nook-large island-with living/dining area and vaulted ceilings and lots of room for entertaining. The upper level has a massive master BR-BA with jetted tub-walk in closets. The front porch, 2nd story deck and first floor deck allows for outdoor cooking-dining-entertaining. This custom built home is waiting for you to enjoy all that it offers-both inside and outside.

For open house information, contact Marshall L Henry, Coldwell Banker Lakes Realty at 231-972-8300

Copyright © 2022 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCARMI-21102266)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AYNmB_0dcWqKKW00

11281 Troon Drive, Stanwood, 49346

4 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,362 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautiful highly desirable ranch style home located in The Village of Hamlet at Tullymore Resort will make you feel at home from the moment you enter. This property has been meticulously care for, lacks of nothing and awaits your private tour. From hardwood & ceramic flooring, granite counter-tops to top of the line GE appliances, this home speaks of good taste. The main level master suite boasts a walk in tile shower and a large walk-in closet. Relax in the shade on the covered front porch, bask in the afternoon sun on the back deck or enjoy a cup of coffee next to the beautiful stone fireplace in the winter. You will also find private suites,trayed ceilings along with the fully finished lower level featuring a bar, family area, large bedroom and another full bath perfect for guests.

For open house information, contact Brooke Edison, Century 21 White House Realty at 231-972-7676

Copyright © 2022 West Central Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-WCARMI-21113894)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
mansionglobal.com

A More Than 53-Acre Estate in Texas Hill Country, Complete With a Water Park, Lists for $19.5 Million

A more than 53-acre estate in Texas Hill Country with a private water park and a mansion-sized gym has hit the market for $19.5 million. Located about 32 miles north of San Antonio in a gated community in Boerne, Texas, the property’s price tag is by far the most expensive in the area, listing records show. It includes a six-bedroom main home, a four-bedroom guest apartment and myriad outdoor activities, from the water park to the tennis and volleyball courts.
REAL ESTATE
oucampus.org

2430 W Earll Drive

Cozy 3 Bed 2 Bath Town-home in Central Phoenix!! - Enjoy this gated and family oriented community with spacious living in this 3 Bed 2 Bath town home. Open floor plan concept, all major appliances included: refrigerator, dishwasher, range/oven, over the range microwave and cozy wood burning fireplace! Tile floors throughout, carpet in the bedrooms, master has beautiful French doors that lead out to the back patio area. Washer & dryer (hook ups only) Attached carport with space for 2 cars and a huge storage closet! Gated community, pool, hot tub, play ground area for kids, Tenant responsible for electric and water. Hurry in they won't last long!!
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Big Rapids, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Real Estate
Local
Michigan Business
Big Rapids, MI
Real Estate
Big Rapids, MI
Business
thexunewswire.com

4763 Dale Avenue,

4763 Dale Ave 4BR/1.5BA (Cincinnati) - **Coming Soon** Apply today for our recently renovated 4BR/1.5BA home for rent in Cincinnati, Ohio. This home has been completely updated with flooring, has a new roof, an updated electrical, and plumbing system. The home offers a separate dining area, spacious bedrooms, central air, a beautiful kitchen equipped with a dishwasher, disposal, and range hood, updated bathrooms, walk in closets, and a full basement!! Don't pass up this affordable home. Apply today at www.bbrents.com.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

316 Herbert Avenue,

316 Herbert Ave 4BR/2.5BA (Lockland) - **Coming Soon** Have you ever dreamed of living in a gorgeous brand new home? We can make your dreams come true!! We have newly constructed, beautifully appointed, traditional home that is almost ready for your move in. Gorgeous 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home. Open floor plan, walk in closets in every bedroom, en-suite master bath, laundry on the second floor, two car attached garage….it’s everything you have been dreaming of and more! Family oriented neighborhood, Lockland schools, fabulous living space inside and out! Don’t miss an opportunity to live the dream! Visit us at BBRents.com.
LOCKLAND, OH
MATC Times

4000 S Lake Drive

The Mariner Apartments - Aft - This new & exciting residential development is located in St. Francis, Wisconsin and only minutes from Downtown Milwaukee. Our pet-friendly community sits along the shore of Lake Michigan and the South Shore Line of the Oak Leaf Trail. The Mariner features 221 well-appointed apartment homes, a lounge & outdoor pool, state-of-the-art clubhouse with full gourmet kitchen, and a fitness center.
MILWAUKEE, WI
oucampus.org

3120 E Paradise Ln

- Garden View, located in North Phoenix, Arizona, combines the comforts of relaxed living and the convenience of location. The community is located in close proximity minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment . This wonderful North Phoenix address also allows for quick access to all major freeways. We offer newly renovated 2 bedroom homes; select homes feature Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Subway Tile Backsplash, Wood-Style Flooring, Gray Cabinets and Linen Closets. Taking charge of today's modern living and continued pride in customer service. You'll love all of the new and upcoming upgrades we have in store. Garden View apartment homes fit every lifestyle.
PHOENIX, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Country Living#Walk In Closet#Open Kitchen#Cup Of Coffee#Housing List#House#Americans#Llc#Silvernail Realty
tylerwoodgroup.com

870 VICTORIA LANE, Sugar Loaf, CA 92386 (MLS # PTP2200012)

Check out this charming, cozy, serene retreat located on a quiet private street with short walk distance to nature and is a few minutes drive to the lake. Large lot with two lots combined. Sellers have added a 270 sq ft bedroom with full bath and laundry area with permits to the original house in 2016. They've also added a 144 sq ft permitted enclosed patio with roof - this however is not included in the total sq ft reported by the county. Home comes with newer roof, new wall heater, new laminate flooring, kitchen with beautiful quartz countertop.
MLS
ruralintelligence.com

Grand Colonial

With nearly 6,000 square feet, this home was built in 2007 on a lot size of 2.53 acres in Lagrangeville. It has five bedrooms and five bathrooms, a cathedral foyer and marble staircase, 11-foot ceilings, a chef's kitchen, hardwood floors and mountain views. There a family room, library, and decks on both floors. Listed at $989,000 by Weichert Realtors — Fishkill.
LAGRANGEVILLE, NY
bhhschicago.com

611 N 3rd Avenue

Beautifully updated ranch home on almost a 1/4 acre in Villa Park. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bathroom, large laundry/mud room with new washer and dryer and cabinets for added storage, family room and eat in kitchen with stainless steel appliances, countertop microwave, and under cabinet lighting. The living room, hallway and 2 of the bedrooms have hardwood flooring. The master has durable laminate flooring. The bathroom features granite top vanity, maple cabinetry, a medicine cabinet and heated travertine flooring. Fully fenced in spacious yard, 4 car garage, yes you read that correctly, a paver brick patio, firepit, and shed. Conveniently located. Trampoline will be removed before move in. Absolutely no pets, no smoking. All applicants 18+ over must complete an application and a credit, criminal and sex offender report, $40 per person. 640 credit, 1 month of paystubs and W-2 for previous year, pic of ID's.
MATC Times

The Brookfield Hills Townhomes

Call Alissa for info & showings: 262.424.4252 - Call Alissa for info & showings: 262.424.4252. Keep your job/school and live rent-free - unique roommate... Keep your job and live rent-free -- unique roommate opportunity for our 24 year old daughter who is mildly developmentally disabled. She... Learn more.
BROOKFIELD, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
MATC Times

6110-6132 West Lisbon Avenue

Lisbon Apartments - Lisbon Apartments is located in Milwaukee’s vibrant Endris Park Neighborhood. Enderis Park is known as a true oasis in the city where you’ll find friendly residents enjoying the farmer’s market, walking their dogs, biking, or taking in a show at concerts at the green. The property is also 5 blocks north of the bustling shops and restaurants of East Tosa.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sherman/Dennison Herald Democrat

Following 2019 downtown Denison fire, Independent Financial opens new US 75 location

One of the Denison businesses damaged during the downtown fire in 2019 will soon relocate to a new permanent home along U.S. Highway 75. Independent Financial, formerly known as Independent Bank, announced that is new facility, located at 900 S. U.S. Highway 75, will officially open for business on Monday. The fire in early October 2019 fire...
DENISON, TX
MATC Times

2621 W. Michigan Street

Great Value on One Bedroom! - One bedroom apartment available near downtown area for only $500 per month! All utilities included in the rent, except for electric. Most units have hardwood floors. Building caretaker onsite. Off street parking is available for an additional $25 per month. Call to schedule a...
MILWAUKEE, WI
thexunewswire.com

1701 Sycamore Street 239

Large Two Bedroom One Bath in OTR Available NOW! - Property Id: 798113. Large two bedroom apartment on 2nd floor, in OTR, available now!. 1015 s.f., large bay windows, plenty of natural light, hardwood floors, updated bathroom and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Pet friendly. Laundry in building, street parking, central location. Rent is $1,200 and tenant pays the electricity. Landlord pays HEAT, water, sewer and trash.
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

3216 Gobel Ave

Westside 2 bedroom available - Property Id: 811555. This 850 square foot multi family home has 2 bedrooms and 1.0 bathrooms. This home is located on Gobel Ave, Cincinnati, OH 45211. Hardwood Floors, Onsite Laundry, Updated Kitchen and all available now!. ***Vouchers Welcome! ***. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/3216-gobel-ave-cincinnati-oh/811555. Property Id...
CINCINNATI, OH
themunchonline.com

1243 Alabama Avenue SE

Congress Heights Gem - Charming 2BR/2BA duplex apartment close to all shopping and major commuting routes; off-street parking for 1 car; all utilities included. HCVP accepted. Absolutely no calls. Direct inquiries to mynexthome@todd-gordon.com. Location. 1243 Alabama Avenue SE, Washington, DC. Address approximated. Rent. $1900. Bedrooms. Studio. Bathrooms. Posted Date. 01/06/2022.
AVENUE, MD
themunchonline.com

420 D St SE

Beautiful Capitol Hill Townhouse - 4 Bedrooms/4 Bathrooms - 2 blocks to Eastern Market Metro - Welcome to Ebenezer Flats a Luxury Historic Capitol Hill Corner Unit Row House - Fully renovated bright and modern 2 unit townhouse. Unit B has 4 bedrooms, each with it's own bathroom. HUGE kitchen, dining and living space. 1 bedroom on main floor, three bedrooms lower level. FAB LOCATION! Two blocks to Eastern Market Metro (Blue, Orange, Silver line) .8 mile to the Capitol. Easy access to all the great surrounding restaurants, nightlife, 395/295.
WASHINGTON, DC
thexunewswire.com

374 Rockford Drive,

374 Rockford 3BR/1BA (West Hamilton) - **Coming Soon** Come see our beautiful NEWLY Renovated 3BR/1BA home located in West Hamilton! There is new flooring, freshly painted, an updated open kitchen, new dishwasher, new disposal, and range hood, separate dining, an updated bathroom, w/d hookups, central air, patio, storage shed, on and off street parking, a carport, and a large yard!
HAMILTON, OH
Big Rapids Daily

Big Rapids Daily

Big Rapids, MI
136
Followers
593
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Big Rapids Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy