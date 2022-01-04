House-hunt Big Rapids: What’s on the market

(BIG RAPIDS, MI) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

22350 220Th Avenue, Paris, 49338 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Three bedroom, two bath home on 3 acres in a very convenient location. Just minutes from Big Rapids and Reed City, you can utilize the school of choice option and bus to either district. Just outside of town, enjoy country living without being disconnected. The house will need some minor repairs and touching up, however it is in good shape and ready for it's new owners to move in.

20465 Indian Drive, Paris, 49338 3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Beautifully remodeled 3 bed, 2 bath home. FEATURES NEW windows including back sliding door, siding, flooring, kitchen update with new cabinetry, counter tops, sink and light fixtures, and new vanities/lighting in both bath, septic, drywall, as well as new garden tub in master bath. Master bed with attached master bath and large closet. Great finishes and new paint throughout. Would make great starter home!

22848 13 Mile Road, Big Rapids, 49307 5 Beds 3 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,037 Square Feet | Built in 1995

A truly unique property in west central Michigan awaits you. Nestled in the forest this 3037 sq. ft 5 BR - 3BA home, with a 3 car garage and large pole barn is surrounded by 72 acres of natural forest.There are trails throughout the property, with deer-turkey-ducks-geese in abundance. The lower level has ceramic floors-full bath-open kitchen-family room. The main level has hardwood floors-large eat in kitchen-breakfast nook-large island-with living/dining area and vaulted ceilings and lots of room for entertaining. The upper level has a massive master BR-BA with jetted tub-walk in closets. The front porch, 2nd story deck and first floor deck allows for outdoor cooking-dining-entertaining. This custom built home is waiting for you to enjoy all that it offers-both inside and outside.

11281 Troon Drive, Stanwood, 49346 4 Beds 3 Baths | $389,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,362 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Beautiful highly desirable ranch style home located in The Village of Hamlet at Tullymore Resort will make you feel at home from the moment you enter. This property has been meticulously care for, lacks of nothing and awaits your private tour. From hardwood & ceramic flooring, granite counter-tops to top of the line GE appliances, this home speaks of good taste. The main level master suite boasts a walk in tile shower and a large walk-in closet. Relax in the shade on the covered front porch, bask in the afternoon sun on the back deck or enjoy a cup of coffee next to the beautiful stone fireplace in the winter. You will also find private suites,trayed ceilings along with the fully finished lower level featuring a bar, family area, large bedroom and another full bath perfect for guests.

