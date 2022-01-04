Las Vegas-curious? These homes are on the market

(Las Vegas, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Las Vegas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

23 Cherokee Drive, Tecolotito, 87701 4 Beds 1 Bath | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,231 Square Feet | Built in 1952

A great opportunity! Equipped with everything needed to establish a family home/farm/ranch in Tecolotito, New Mexico. Easy access to Las Vegas, Santa Fe, Santa Rosa or Albuquerque. Bring your vision. This 3.76 acre farm land parcel includes a 4 bedroom Adobe home with an additional location to build a home or bring in a mobile home having all utilities, sewage and water on site. Barn, shed and chicken coop on property also. There are 2.5 ac ft of water/ditch rights that go with the land. The ditch runs at the top of the 2.5 acres with the Pecos River running at the end of the property. Property features yellow granny apple trees, black cherries, pink roses, cats claw trees, garlic and asparagus that all grow naturally. The 2.5 acre farm land parcel has been used as a grass farm and grazing

766 Don Gallegos Circle, Las Vegas, 87701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $150,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1997

This spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath manufactured homes sits on a private lot in the Monte Vista Subdivision just minutes from downtown Las Vegas. Pride of ownership throughout with wood floors, a pro panel roof (2019), covered porches front/back and an addition/office. This large lot has backyard access and two storage sheds. All appliances, including the wood stove in kitchen and an upright freezer (laundry room) convey. Fully fenced front and back makes it great for pets too. Don't wait schedule your showing today!

