Ionia, MI

Ionia-curious? These homes are on the market

Ionia News Beat
Ionia News Beat
 2 days ago

(Ionia, MI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Ionia. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wyfH_0dcWqE2A00

7400 Hallridge Drive Ne, Belding, 48809

4 Beds 2 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,942 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Fully Remodeled 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home on the beautiful All Sports Big Pine Island Lake. The main floor features a new kitchen, family room with fire place, 2 bedrooms, a full bath, plus a 3-season room and large composite deck overlooking the lake. The lower level features 2 additional bedrooms, a full bathroom, and a rec room. Remodel includes new hardwood floors on the main level, full updates to the kitchen and bathrooms, a new large composite deck, and a new roof. Other amenities include a detached 2-Stall garage and a large yard with a sandy swimming area and dock.

For open house information, contact Walter F Perschbacher, Greenridge Realty (Corp) at 616-954-3480

Copyright © 2022 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21117043)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s1lPo_0dcWqE2A00

927 Charles Street, Belding, 48809

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 1900

BELDING - Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home in prime location. Large 2-car detached garage. Home has new kitchen and all new paint in & flooring throughout. Main bedroom is upstairs and has a private, attached bath. There is a second bedroom upstairs. The main floor has a third bedroom, full bath, laundry, dining area, kitchen, living room, and family room. Vinyl windows, new roof on garage. Fenced in area for pets, play area, and/or privacy. Cute and clean. Move-in ready. Don't wait! Seller is a licensed Realtor in the State of Michigan.

For open house information, contact Jennifer L Skarda, 616 Realty LLC at 616-272-3707

Copyright © 2022 Grand Rapids Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GRARMI-21114502)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0YIq_0dcWqE2A00

Sydney St, Muir, 48860

4 Beds 3 Baths | $362,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,735 Square Feet | Built in None

Allen Edwin Homes invites you to experience our newest addition to the Elements Collection.. This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home features over 2,700 sq. ft. of living space and seamlessly blends space with style in perfect harmony. The large two story foyer flows directly into a great multi-functional room that can used as a den or study. Right around the corner is a main floor powder room which is an ideal placement for guest use. Prepare to be impressed when entering the expansive great room and large dining area which is open to a well equipped kitchen featuring lots of prep space at the center island and tons of cabinetry. There is plenty storage space in both the designated kitchen pantry and separate mud room with optional built in benches, plus a walk in utility closet. The second floor features 4 spacious bedrooms, each with its own walk in closet! A full bath and spacious laundry room are also included on this level. The master suite boasts a large walk in closet along with a private bath. For additional space in the basement, choose the option to add a rec room, additional bedroom and full bath.

For open house information, contact Mike McGivney Allen Edwin Homes

Copyright © 2022 DRB Group (BDX). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BDLBN-1866471)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10vUjK_0dcWqE2A00

602 Crooks Street, Belding, 48809

3 Beds 1 Bath | $198,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,074 Square Feet | Built in 1995

Come home to this beautiful 3BR/1BA Ranch with maintenance-free vinyl siding, spacious rooms and many extras. Updated Kitchen and Bath, Dining Room w/ slider to deck, Living Room w/ bay window. Stay warm and comfortable with newer windows & 6-inch exterior walls. Recent updates include new roof and water heater, 3-yr-old furnace, freshly painted and new flooring. Partially finished basement with FR, DEN (or 4th BR by adding a daylight window), Laundry and LOTs of storage. Outside is nicely landscaped. The Back Yard is fenced with a 14x16 deck, large shed and play equip. Move-in ready plus stove, refrigerator and dishwasher included. All that's missing is you!

For open house information, contact Chuck Hart, Coldwell Banker AJS-Schmidt - Rockford at 616-866-4434

Copyright © 2022 Coldwell Banker Schmidt REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CBSCHMIDT-146038198)

See more property details

Comments / 0

