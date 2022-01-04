House-hunt Tower Hill: What’s on the market

(TOWER HILL, IL) Looking for a house in Tower Hill? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Take a look at these Tower Hill listings:

22 Gibson Lane, Pana, 62557 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,000 | Single Family Residence | 910 Square Feet | Built in None

Come enjoy Lake living! 3 bedroom hide away with nice large bathroom and separate laundry room. Has city water.

For open house information, contact Adam Jeffrey, Craggs REALTORS, Inc. at 217-824-8131

508 W 1St Street, Assumption, 62510 4 Beds 2 Baths | $60,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,594 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Come have a look at this investor friendly home in Assumption. This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home was a staple in the community and boasts an abundance of charm and character. Featuring older craftsmanship and open floor concept, this home offers a ton of potential for income or sweat equity.

For open house information, contact Matt Garrison, Keller Williams Capital at 217-303-8445