Eatonton, GA

Take a look at these Eatonton condominiums on the market now

Eatonton Today
 2 days ago

(EATONTON, GA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Eatonton or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

108 South Bay Road, Eatonton, 31024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Condominium | 1,667 Square Feet | Built in 2007

GATED COMMUNITY LIVING AT THE WATERFRONT ON LAKE OCONEE! This corner condo is located walk-out level to the lake and to the shared docks. Perfect for anyone wanting one-level, carefree lake living, and great amenities. Lots of upgrades and beautiful views to make this unit one of the nicest units in the complex. Features include granite counter tops, tile back-splash, stainless steel appliances, spacious laundry room, built-in cabinets, fireplace, and a screened in porch facing the lake. The near by marina has great storage and services like Freedom Boat Club. This condo also has a one car garage to store your jet ski and lake toys! The Gated Community features include docks, clubhouse, and swimming pool.

For open house information, contact Justin Peacock, Keller Williams Lake Oconee at 706-485-0088

Copyright © 2022 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-10007768)

118 Edgewood Court, Eatonton, 31024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $475,000 | Condominium | 1,969 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Must see this beautiful patio villa in the Hopeton Village of Great Waters of Reynolds Lake Oconee. This home features an open concept with spacious living room and dining areas. Large kitchen has granite countertops, breakfast bar and plenty of cabinet space, pantry. Master bedroom has a large en-suite bath and wonderful natural light. The second bath is large as well, accommodating both guest bedrooms. Two car garage enters into kitchen area. Hopeton Village HOA is $175/mo and includes propane for gas logs, lawn maintenance, water for irrigation, and use of the Hopeton clubhouse. HOA fee for Great Waters is $1200 per year, paid once per year and includes security services. Call soon to see this great home so you can begin enjoying all that Reynolds has to offer!

For open house information, contact Ginny Vanoostrom, Algin Realty at 770-616-4460

Copyright © 2022 Lake Country Board of Realtors, Inc (GA). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCBORGA-60699)

