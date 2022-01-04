Single-family homes for sale in Geneva

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(GENEVA, NY) Looking for a house in Geneva? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Geneva-curious, take a look at these listings today:

107 South Avenue, Penn Yan, 14527

3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,528 Square Feet | Built in 1899

Cute village home with fenced in back yard for outdoor play. Two first floor bedrooms, bathroom and laundry. Large living room with great natural light. Pex plumbing and updated electric panel. Enjoy the extra money you save by having municipal electric. Natural gas forced air heat. Eat in kitchen. Lg. back room could be a great living space with a little TLC. Explore the potential this home has for you!

For open house information, contact Tammy Hullings, Amanda Grover Real Estate, LLC at 585-554-6444

Copyright © 2022 Upstate New York Real Estate Information Services LLC (Rochester). All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GENRIS-R1379763)

6 Butler Street, Seneca Falls, 13148

2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,614 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This is a double wide home. Only Cash buyers. This home is situated in beautiful historic Seneca Falls. Part of the Finger Lakes wine region and close to many award winning wineries. One story ranch home is great for people not wanting stairs anymore. Cozy family room with gas fireplace leads to enclosed Florida room overlooking your fully fenced back yard. Beautiful kitchen with lots of cupboards and an island for your convenience. Large living room, first floor laundry, master suite with bath and a room that could be used as a 3rd bedroom. Full basement great for storage and 2 car attached garage make this home exactly what you are looking for. Home is situated on a dead end street which provides for quiet private living. Walking distance to downtown where you will find shops, restaurants and a public library.

For open house information, contact Jane M. Lischak, Coldwell Banker Finger Lakes at 315-539-9282

3789 Flint Road, Stanley, 14561

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,748 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Gorgeous location, and a huge attached workshop! The private & charming country setting is a perfect escape into all the peace and relaxation of nature. This quaint and serene location is conveniently less than 15 minutes from the hustle and bustle of downtown Geneva & stunning Seneca Lake. Just over 15 minutes to historic downtown Canandaigua. This could be your perfect opportunity to customize! Make this home your own by implementing your specific styles and preferences throughout! Ready to create the home of your dreams?

For open house information, contact Jacqueline C. Crane, Crane Realty at 585-412-8062

56 Inslee Street, Waterloo, 13165

3 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,129 Square Feet | Built in 1880

~ Inviting 3 Bedroom Colonial Home with Family Sized Living Room, Cooks Dream Kitchen w Abundant Amount of Cabinetry and Countertop Plus Pantry. First Floor Bedroom, Full Bath and Laundry Room, Enclosed Porch Off Back of House for Additional Sq. Footage to Relax Overlooking Private, Park Like Yard, 0.45 Acre , Perfect for Outdoor Entertaining, Two Car Detached Garage, Original Woodwork, Hardwood Floors, Updates Throughout, Basement Recently Professionally Water Proofed, READY TO GO !

For open house information, contact Shelly A. Bachman, Lake To Lake Real Estate at 315-521-2709

