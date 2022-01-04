Take a look at these homes on the market in Perry

(Perry, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Perry. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

108 El Dorado, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,625 Square Feet | Built in 1990

This brick 3 bed 2 bath home with large yard would be a great flip or rental income property. The home has 2 large living areas, one was previous being used as a 4th bedroom. There is a large indoor laundry space. Home has been deep cleaned and has all new flooring and paint throughout. Make an offer today!

2628 E Ellison, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,500,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,268 Square Feet | Built in 1961

A rare gem in Taylor County, take a look at this stunning 395 acre farm on some of the best hunting property in our area. Deer, turkey, dove, duck and hogs abound on this land making it the perfect property to hunt, work and building your forever dream home. On property you will find several fenced and gated areas, perfect for cows or horses. There are fields that are currently being used for growing/cutting hay but would be perfect for any kind of crop. Of the 395 acres approximately 70% is flood zone X (high and dry) with 30% being low-lying areas and cypress ponds for your animals. There is irrigation throughout the property with several wells, barns for storing hay or equipment, and some small historic homes that are not currently livable in the current state (no value). Also on property is a 1961, 2268 sq ft brick home. The current tenant has life estate but the home would also transfer with the property sale, for future use by the new owner. (Life estate tenant pays all their own utilities and does all maintenance required on the home) This property is just 5 miles from downtown Perry, Florida, 20 miles to Keaton Beach and 45 miles to Tallahassee. This property truly has it all and it ready for its new owners!

1114 N Jefferson, Perry, 32347 3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,460 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Are you looking for a move in ready, totally remodeled, immaculate home in the heart of Taylor County? Look no further!! As you walk into this home the real natural hardwood floors and the spacious living room are sure to take your breath, but there is so much more! Take a walk into the spacious bedrooms with faux beams that adds so much character, fold down clothing rack from the master bedroom closet, and plenty of windows for added natural light. The bathroom has a his and hers double sink vanity, a tub/shower combination and with stackable washer and dryer in the bathroom you won't have to worry about hauling dirty clothes in the bathroom, but don't get so caught up in the amenities that you overlook the beautiful shiplap walls! Head on down to the kitchen with all new appliances, open concept cabinets and an added character tin ceiling, with the dining room just off of the kitchen! ! If you have fallen in love already, just walk out the back door, but bring a glass of sweet tea and relax by the pool, or head on out to the she shed/man cave! This home has so much character and defiantly won't last long! This home sits on a double lot so don't worry about not having space all while downtown!

