On the hunt for a home in Bainbridge? These houses are on the market

(Bainbridge, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Bainbridge will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

114 Columbia Street, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $48,101 | Single Family Residence | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This property would be great for an individual or small family. The backyard is fenced for privacy and family fun. Ideal location with easy access to the expressway and restaurants. Please call the listing agent for instructions. OCCUPANTS ARE ABSOLUTELY NOT TO BE DISTURBED!! **SOLD SIGHT UNSEEN**NO SHOWINGS** NO INTERIOR ACCESS** Property is being sold occupied with all occupants in AS IS/WHERE IS condition. Cash sale only. Neither the seller nor the listing broker can verify the existence of any lease agreement, either written or verbal, nor any rental amount being paid, due, or owing. The buyer is assuming ALL responsibility for any necessary eviction action. Listing broker & seller assume no responsibility and make no guarantees, warranties, or representations as to the availability or accuracy of the information herein. All info must be verified by the purchaser. The Seller is the USDA.All Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 12/6/21

For open house information, contact Bridgett Howell, BridgeWell Realty Inc. at 404-941-0435

219 Crawford Road, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This 3 bedroom 1 bath home offers new flooring and fresh interior paint throughout. The living-room, dining-room & kitchen has open floor plan with beautiful granite counter tops, island and recessed lighting. This maintenance free exterior brick & vinyl home is situated on 1 acre and offers 30x40 wired workshop! Call today for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Boutwell, ERA Simpson Realty at 229-254-1128

1000 Virginia Place, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,967 Square Feet | Built in 1959

This beautiful home is move-in ready and waiting for you! Light and bright, open floor plan is perfect for families, and the large bonus family room off the kitchen is the perfect spot for a fire and movie night. A large fenced backyard is great for pets and children, the corner lot is conveniently located near most everything in town while being in a quiet neighborhood. Don't miss this opportunity for a beautiful home in the heart of Bainbridge! Call an agent for your showing today.

For open house information, contact Natalie Kirbo, Premier Group Realty at 229-246-9837

921 Halll, Bainbridge, 39819 3 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,450 Square Feet | Built in 1931

This 3 bedroom 2 bath home would be perfect for first time home buyers or investors!!! Call today!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Boutwell, ERA Simpson Realty at 229-254-1128