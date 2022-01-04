ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forrest City, AR

These houses are for sale in Forrest City

Forrest City News Alert
Forrest City News Alert
 2 days ago

(FORREST CITY, AR) Looking for a house in Forrest City? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

If you’re Forrest City-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QVEsc_0dcWpxHI00

1224 Mcadoo, Forrest City, 72335

3 Beds 3 Baths | $47,400 | Single Family Residence | 2,024 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Cute, roomy 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with living room and large den with fireplace!!! All Highest, Best & final offers must be submitted by 12/24/21

For open house information, contact The Laughter Team, LAUGHTER REALTY, INC at 870-732-5200

Copyright © 2022 Crittenden County Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CCBRAR-36597)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e5jQo_0dcWpxHI00

228 N Powell Street, Forrest City, 72335

4 Beds 2 Baths | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,176 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Welcome to Market 228 N. Powell St. in Forrest City, AR. This is a property full of potential. This property would be wonderful for an investment property or to make your forever home! It boasts 4 bedrooms, and 2 bathrooms. This property is located near many stores and restaurants. This home is also very convenient to Memphis. This home won't last long in today's red hot market so call today to make this property your new home.

For open house information, contact Angel Prunty, Compass Rose Realty at 870-336-1008

Copyright © 2022 Cooperative Arkansas Realtors Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CARMLS-21034368)

