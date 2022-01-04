House hunting? Check these Rutland townhomes

(RUTLAND, VT) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Rutland’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

63 Heights Drive, Killington, 05751 3 Beds 3 Baths | $895,000 | Townhouse | 2,194 Square Feet | Built in None

Phase 1 complete - now taking reservations for Phase 2. The Heights at Killington is the most exciting new development in years, offering 24 well-designed townhomes in six architecturally compelling buildings. Each townhome is comprised of over 2000 square feet on three levels with an oversized one-car garage and optional central air conditioning for year-round comfort. The great room and balcony offer magnificent long range views of the surrounding Green Mountains; granite and stainless are standard in the gourmet kitchen; the main level office is perfectly suited for the work-from-home economy; hot tub, furnishings and upgrade packages available. With just four new luxury townhomes planned for Phase 2, you'll want to secure your home purchase now with a non-binding, refundable reservation. Please call today for more information. Photos and video are of an existing Phase 1 unit for reference purposes only.

394 Winterberry Road, Killington, 05751 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,000 | Townhouse | 2,238 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Winterberry is a hidden gem. This is a rare opportunity to purchase a well maintained large 4-bedroom townhome in the Winterberry development offering space, privacy, and beautiful mountain views. This property is conveniently located between Killington and Pico just off Route 4. The large kitchen and dining area functions well for large groups. Four bedrooms and a bonus room are spread over four spacious floors, each offering great views, inncluding views of Killington and Pico peaks. Decks on three levels are accessible from bedrooms, dining area, and living room. One of the decks has a large private hot tub and social gathering area. This property would be great for a family or group and has a great rental history. During the past two years, gross rental income before rental management company fees was approximately $45,200. Seller may do a 1031 exchange.

140 Burke Hollow Road, Killington, 05751 3 Beds 4 Baths | $699,000 | Townhouse | 2,926 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This 3000+ sqft 3-bedroom 4-bath townhouse at Kings Pines is conveniently located right off the Killington Road yet its setting makes you feel like you are in the woods. Sit on your deck and look out at the mountain. In winter, enjoy a view of Killington’s snow-covered peak. The location provides easy access to shopping, dining, and year-round recreation. The townhouse features a large mud room at the entry for storing snowy gear before entering an open great room with kitchen, dining, & living area. A spacious deck is accessed from the living area. The kitchen has granite counters and a large island for socializing while preparing a meal. The dining area can easily accommodate large groups. The living area features a stone gas-fired fireplace to relax after a full day of activity. There is a bathroom associated w/each of the bedrooms in addition to a 4th full bathroom on the lower level. The lower level has a large family room with sliders to access the outdoors. There is a bonus rooms downstairs that can be used to serve whatever needs dictate including a home office, study, media room, etc. The top level features a large master suite w/2 walk-in closets & a full bath with whirlpool tub, stall shower, & double vanities. Finishes include hardwood, tile, & carpeted flooring; stainless appliances; and granite countertops. One of the newest & most spacious properties on the mtn. All best and final written offers must be received by 5pm on Tuesday, January 4, 2022.

2185 Drake Road, Castleton, 05735 1 Bed 1 Bath | $144,900 | Townhouse | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1978

PRIVATE DEEDED BEACH ACCESS ON LAKE BOMOSEEN! Delightful and spacious one bedroom, one bathroom condominium is conveniently located a minute away from beautiful Lake Bomoseen. Enjoy the mini hike to the public field right off your back yard. Located minutes to Rutland and 30 minutes away from Killington Mountain Ski Resort for world class skiing, golfing, camping and hiking! This cozy open concept condo could be your ideal vacation retreat or sweet, sweet home! You choose, but do not snooze! ACT FAST this will not last!

