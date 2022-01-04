Check out these De Soto homes on the market

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

(De Soto, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in De Soto will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

113 North 10Th Street, De Soto, 63020

3 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Quaint ranch home 3 bedroom 1 bath home with 2 car detached garage in the heart of the City of Desoto with covered front porch, rear patio. and deck-full basement. Sold as is-seller to do no repairs or inspections.

For open house information, contact Terry Fischer, RE/MAX Best Choice St. Louis at 314-714-7000

Copyright © 2022 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21083034)

0 Wellington Place-Georgetown, Festus, 63028

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,800 Square Feet | Built in None

This photo shows the Georgetown Model with the Craftsman Front option along with upgraded garage doors and 3rd car garage option as well. The base price of this 1800 sq ft ranch model is now loaded with an extensive list of options-partial brick front, architectural shingles, Colonial grids in all windows and doors, 8 ft. tall garage door opening, upgraded cabinets with soft close doors and drawers, island in kitchen with breakfast bar, crown molding on kitchen cabinets, built in microwave, 6 panel white colonial doors and trim package, 5 inch baseboard trim, vinyl plank flooring, ceramic tile in bathrooms and laundry. Photos are of homes that have previously sold and may have upgraded options.

For open house information, contact David McKeen, Berkshire Hathaway Alliance at 931-370-0

Copyright © 2022 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-19035786)

23 East School Street, Bonne Terre, 63628

4 Beds 3 Baths | $150,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,186 Square Feet | Built in 1921

Character & charm seamlessly come together in this Victorian home located near historic neighborhood of Bonne Terre. Once you enter the front door you will be greeted with the Victorian history that this home has to offer. Formal dining room right off the front entrance has beautiful double wooden doors that will guide you to your relaxing screened porch where you can sit and relax reading your favorite book or drinking your morning coffee. Walking through the home you will appreciate the crown molding, original pocket doors, claw foot bathtub in the upper-level bathroom, walk in master closet and center island in the kitchen. All upper-level windows and some main floor windows are updated thermal. Also has updated electric, plumbing & newer high efficiency gas furnace. Home is located on a great level lot and also has a 1,080sf detached garage with electric and heat. Call today to see this home

For open house information, contact Cindy Backer, Coldwell Banker Hulsey at 756-571-1

Copyright © 2022 Mineral Area Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MABORMO-21086876)

1345 Riverview Drive, Festus, 63028

3 Beds 3 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1988

CUTE AS A BUTTON!! 3 BEDROOM, PARTIALLY FINISHED BASEMENT, 2 CAR TUCK UNDER GARAGE, LARGE 16X11 DECK, NEWER WOOD FLOORS IN KITCHEN,DINING, LIVING ROOM, AND HALLWAY, NEWER TRIM AND INTERIOR DOORS, NEWER SLIDING GLASS DOOR, AND EXTERIOR DOORS, LARGE SHED, KITCHEN APPLIANCES TO STAY, REMOTE CONTROL LIGHT/FANS. SELLER OFFERING HOME WARRANTY!! MOVE IN READY

For open house information, contact Thomas Palos, Palos Elite Properties at 753-725-3

Copyright © 2022 MARIS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MARISMO-21074796)

