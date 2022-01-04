ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Opinion: It will be a dreary Christmas in Ethiopia this year, and here's why Americans should care

By Ron McMullen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa City Press-Citizen
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1upuxh_0dcWptkO00

On Friday, people in the Ethiopian city of Axum will gather to celebrate Christmas, as will some 280 million other Orthodox Christians around the world.

But wait, isn’t Christmas on Dec. 25? Most Iowans would answer “yes,” because the 13 colonies skipped ahead 12 days in 1752 (when George Washington was just 20) as we ditched the older Julian calendar in favor of the more accurate Gregorian one.

Orthodox churches, however, still use the old calendar. Thus, if you have a friend who is an Orthodox Christian, surprise them with a cheery “Merry Christmas” on Friday. When I was ambassador to Eritrea (next door to Ethiopia), our family celebrated both days, enjoying a double helping of Christmas cheer those years.

However, few Christians celebrating Christmas this year in Axum, Ethiopia, will find anything remotely merry about the holiday season. Axum, about the size of Ames, hosts the Ark of the Covenant and the stone tablets on which Moses inscribed the Ten Commandments, according to the Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church.

Its 45 million members believe the Ark rests in a church in Axum, having been smuggled to Ethiopia ages ago by King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba’s son. It has supposedly been safeguarded by Christians in Axum ever since (despite what you saw at the end of "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark").

Axumites, along with 7 million other Ethiopians living in the northern state of Tigray, have been engulfed in a civil war since November 2020. Tigray is currently besieged by Ethiopian federal forces aided by troops from Eritrea — the United Nations reports 400,000 people have “crossed the threshold into famine” and 1.7 million have been displaced from their homes.

Amnesty International claims Eritrean troops, who occupied Axum earlier in the war, “systematically killed hundreds of civilians in cold blood.” The U.S. State Department has voiced grave concern about atrocities and “egregious human rights abuses” committed by both sides in this ongoing war in the Horn of Africa.

Why should we care? With omicron surging, inflation spiking, supply chains clogged, politics polarized, and socio-economic gaps persisting, don’t we have enough to worry about? Isn’t the Tigray War just another African conflict generating vague humanitarian concerns?

The lesson we should learn from the Tigray War is that ethnic federalism doesn’t work. Ethiopia, like the U.S., is a federal system.

Our states are based on geography, but Ethiopia’s are based largely on ethnic identity, with each major ethnic group having its own regional state. Under Ethiopia’s constitution, states even have the right to secede.

Politicians from Tigray dominated Ethiopia for 30 years until the election of Abiy Ahmed in 2018. Prime Minister Abiy is neither Orthodox nor Tigrayan (he’s a Pentecostal Oromo) and, somewhat ironically from today’s perspective, won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize.

The Soviet Union and Yugoslavia were also federal systems based on ethnic group identity, at least according to their constitutions. When the Soviet Union collapsed, it did so along ethno-national lines. Yugoslavia also collapsed along ethnic lines, leading to genocide, war, secession and ongoing animosity.

Abiy may yet win the Tigray War, albeit at great cost. Ethiopia’s recent agony, however, shows ethnic federalism’s record is 0-3.

Expanding and protecting individual rights, as opposed to group rights nominally based on ethnicity, would have led to strikingly different outcomes in the evolution of the Soviet Union, Yugoslavia and Ethiopia. Is there anything in these three examples that Americans should ponder as we contemplate the state of our country in 2022?

On Friday (and beyond), let us wish peace on earth to all.

Ron McMullen is a former U.S. ambassador currently teaching political science at the University of Iowa.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

More Americans left religion during the pandemic

Religious affiliation in the U.S. has continued to fall during the pandemic, according to a new survey from the Pew Research Center. The percentage of Americans who identify as Christians now stands at 63%, down from 65% in 2019 and from 78% in 2007. Meanwhile, 29% of Americans now identify as having no religion, up from 26% in 2019 and 16% in 2007, when Pew began tracking religious identity.
RELIGION
Washington Post

As the tide of war in Ethiopia turns, a chance for peace talks opens

As recently as six weeks ago, Ethiopia’s government seemed at the brink of defeat, the country itself at risk of fragmentation. Troops from Ethiopia’s rebel Tigray region, in the north of the country, were making what seemed to be an unstoppable southward march toward the capital, Addis Ababa. The tide of battle has dramatically turned, however, with the unexpected result being at least an opportunity for a peaceful settlement to a needless year-long civil war that has cost thousands of lives.
WORLD
AFP

US envoy to explore peace prospects in Ethiopia

A US envoy will travel to Ethiopia this week to encourage talks to end more than a year of war in the wake of a rebel withdrawal, the State Department said Tuesday. The trip comes after the United States angered Ethiopia by removing trading privileges for the longtime ally due to human rights concerns during the war.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abiy Ahmed
Fox News

The Escalating Global Persecution of Christians – Revisiting the Conversation

Lauren Green looks back at her January 2021 conversation with Open Doors USA President David Curry. Every year for the past few decades, Open Doors USA releases its World Watch List, a top 50 lineup of countries where it is most dangerous to be a Christian. According to Open Doors president David Curry, there’s a growing trend of more and more people dying because they are Christian. It is one of the most under reported phenomenon, that despite what mainstream media say, Christianity is the most persecuted religion globally. The top 10 worst countries for Christians contains the usual cast of characters, mainly Muslim majority nations like Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran. But the communist secular regime of North Korea leads the pack, as it has for 20 years. It’s secretive dictatorship makes it illegal to even own a Bible. On this episode of Lighthouse Faith podcast, Curry talks about the new trends affecting Christians, that 1 in 8 are persecuted worldwide, that more people than ever before are suffering for their religious beliefs, and that countries like China, Iran, India, and Nigeria are using the COVID-19 pandemic to justify the use of common technology to create a dangerous world for religious minorities.
RELIGION
Phys.org

Frankincense and myrrh have been revered since ancient times, but now they're under threat

Right now, Christmas nativity scenes across the world feature three kings—also known as the "wise men" or Magi—bringing gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to the newborn baby Jesus in Bethlehem. In the Bible, Matthew's gospel tells us that the wise men "saw the child with his mother Mary, and they bowed down and worshiped him. Then they opened their treasures and presented him with gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh."
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Famine#Orthodox Churches#Americans#Christians#Iowans#An Orthodox Christian#Orthodox Tewahedo Church#Ethiopians#The United Nations#Amnesty International#Eritrean#The U S State Department
fgazette.com

America’s second rebirth

On July 4, 1776, a group of men declared that the 13 colonies of the British Crown that were located on the North American Continent were now independent. It was declared that they had the right to make their own laws, engage in commerce, have their own standing army and grant life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness to their residents. This was the birth of the United States of America. The spirit that built this country continued and led to expansion of this nation by direct procurements such as the Louisiana Purchase by Jefferson, Alaska by Seward and military operations by Polk. The use of the sword, considered acceptable throughout the world at that time, provided such areas as Texas and California. Our country endured a paralyzing four-year-long civil war that we still celebrate in all parts of the country as a part of our heritage. Through all of the ups and downs, hardships and triumphs, births and deaths, the people of this country molded it into a place where dreams could come true and a person had the opportunity to excel in life.
POLITICS
The Independent

A surge of evangelicals in Spain, fueled by Latin Americans

When Kent Albright, a Baptist pastor from the United States arrived as a missionary to Spain in 1996, he was unprepared for the insults and threats, or the fines from the police for handing out Protestant leaflets on the streets of Salamanca.“Social animosity was big — they had never seen a Protestant in their life,” said Albright, recalling one woman who whispered, “Be thankful we don’t throw stones at you.”He couldn’t have imagined that 25 years later, he would be pastoring an evangelical congregation of 120 and count about two dozen other thriving Protestant churches in the northwestern...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Ethiopia
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Indiana Jones
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Largest Warship

The United States has had the largest and most powerful navy in the world since World War II. According to several reports, that is no longer true. China has a large fleet, based on the total number of ships, but several of them are extremely small compared to the size of the world’s largest warships […]
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
The US Sun

Vladimir Putin ‘planning Ukraine blitzkrieg & nuclear blackmail on the West to re-create USSR’, leaked dossier claims

VLADIMIR Putin is reportedly planning a "blitzkrieg" against Ukraine and "nuclear blackmail" on the West as part of a plot to re-create the USSR, a leaked dossier claims. The papers - reportedly from Ukrainian intelligence - warn that Moscow will attempt to use peace talks with the US as a façade for "large scale military preparations" around Ukraine's border.
POLITICS
Washington Post

Some say the U.S. is headed toward civil war. History suggests something else.

A year has passed since supporters of Donald Trump launched a physical assault on the Capitol as Congress was formally counting the electoral college ballots. A congressional select committee is investigating the violence and its sources, despite noncooperation from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other key figures. The nation continues to learn more disturbing information about how the attack was coordinated. Trump himself has still refused to accept his 2020 defeat, recently characterizing the election itself as the real insurrection, and is fighting to keep secret the records and documents connected to the events.
POTUS
Iowa City Press-Citizen

Iowa City Press-Citizen

124
Followers
106
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The Press-Citizen is the number one source for Iowa City breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://press-citizen.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy