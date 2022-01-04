Take a look at these homes on the market in Pampa

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Pampa, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pampa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

720 16Th Ave, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 1 Bath | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 988 Square Feet | Built in 1960

New! New! New! This home sits on a corner lot & has been completely remodeled. New roof, HVAC & hot water heater November 2020! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car attached garage, large covered patio in the backyard, as well as a shop. Fresh paint on the interior and exterior of the home. New cabinets, flooring, light fixtures, countertops, backsplash, blinds, garage door, bathroom vanity, tub and beautiful tile work.

For open house information, contact Cassandra Cambern, Panhandle Plains Realty at 806-662-1312

Copyright © 2022 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-7862)

1128 Sirroco St, Pampa, 79065

2 Beds 2 Baths | $39,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,244 Square Feet | Built in 1958

Great Starter Home! or investment property .1958 Ranch style -many possibilities. Extra room bedroom/living room/office from the single-car garage conversion. Being sold in ''AS-IS'' condition.

For open house information, contact Joyce Trigg, Real Estate Concepts at 806-273-5557

Copyright © 2022 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-4434)

401 Jupiter St, Pampa, 79065

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in None

This spacious home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with 2 living rooms and a covered patio, a single car garage and a carport on a corner lot. Home is being sold as-is.

For open house information, contact Lilly Brewer, eXp Realty at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2022 Pampa Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PBRTX-21-12943)

607 4Th St., Lefors, 79054

2 Beds 1 Bath | $75,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,325 Square Feet | Built in 1976

2 bed- 1 bath home in Lefors, Tx . Comes with 1 car attached garage, 2 car detached garage and a large 30 x 40 shop. Storm celler w/ large fenced in back yard.

For open house information, contact Living TX Style Team, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431

Copyright © 2022 Amarillo Association of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-AARTX-21-1730)

ABOUT

With Pampa Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

