Take a look at these homes on the market in Pampa
(Pampa, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Pampa than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
These listings are from our classifieds:
New! New! New! This home sits on a corner lot & has been completely remodeled. New roof, HVAC & hot water heater November 2020! This home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 car attached garage, large covered patio in the backyard, as well as a shop. Fresh paint on the interior and exterior of the home. New cabinets, flooring, light fixtures, countertops, backsplash, blinds, garage door, bathroom vanity, tub and beautiful tile work.
For open house information, contact Cassandra Cambern, Panhandle Plains Realty at 806-662-1312
Great Starter Home! or investment property .1958 Ranch style -many possibilities. Extra room bedroom/living room/office from the single-car garage conversion. Being sold in ''AS-IS'' condition.
For open house information, contact Joyce Trigg, Real Estate Concepts at 806-273-5557
This spacious home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths with 2 living rooms and a covered patio, a single car garage and a carport on a corner lot. Home is being sold as-is.
For open house information, contact Lilly Brewer, eXp Realty at 888-519-7431
2 bed- 1 bath home in Lefors, Tx . Comes with 1 car attached garage, 2 car detached garage and a large 30 x 40 shop. Storm celler w/ large fenced in back yard.
For open house information, contact Living TX Style Team, EXP Realty, LLC at 888-519-7431
Comments / 0