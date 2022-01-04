ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Suns at New Orleans Pelicans odds, picks and prediction

 4 days ago
The Phoenix Suns (28-8) are on the road to face the New Orleans Pelicans (13-24) Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at Smoothie King Center. Below, we look at the Suns vs. Pelicans odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Suns started 2022 with a 133-99 road win over the Charlotte Hornets Sunday. They had dropped three of their previous four games as they were shorthanded because of players in health and safety protocols. F Jalen Smith had a career game with 19 points, 12 boards and 2 blocks.

The Pelicans have lost their last two games and three of their last four, and are playing for the second night in a row following a 115-104 to the Utah Jazz Monday. They are 8-15 against the Western Conference this season.

Suns at Pelicans odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 11:50 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Suns -320 (bet $320 to win $100) | Pelicans +250 (bet $100 to win $250)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Suns -6.5 (-122) | Pelicans +6.5 (-102)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 223.5 (O: -108 | U: -112)

Suns at Pelicans key injuries

Suns

  • C Deandre Ayton (health and safety protocols) out
  • F Jae Crowder (health and safety protocols) out
  • C Frank Kaminsky (knee) out
  • C JaVale McGee (health and safety protocols) out
  • F Abdel Nader (health and safety protocols) out
  • F Dario Saric (knee) out

Pelicans (not officially submitted)

  • G Tomas Satoransky (health and safety protocols) out
  • F Zion Williamson (foot) out
  • G Kira Lewis (knee) out

Suns at Pelicans odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Suns 117, Pelicans 107

PASS on the money line. The Suns still have two of the better guards in the league playing and should win even with a shorthanded lineup. However, it doesn’t make sense to bet more than three times your return.

The Suns, playing a much better Charlotte team than the Pelicans, were dominant in their last game despite being without three of their top players in the frontcourt. They are only 2-4 ATS in their last six games, though.

The Pelicans, playing the Jazz and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks in the last two games, have lost their last two contests by a combined 34 points. They are 1-3 ATS in their last four games.

Take the SUNS -6.5 (-122).

The Suns have had seven of their last 10 games go Over the projected total.

Six of the last eight, and 11 of the last 15, games for the Pelicans have hit the Over.

It will be a blowout if the Suns are going to get similar production from their frontcourt as they did against the Hornets,

Take OVER 223.5 (-108).

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

