ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, NH

Search efforts ramp up for missing girl not seen since 2019

By Athina Morris
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26OimA_0dcWpq6D00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police set up a tip line and are offering a $12,500 reward for information on Harmony Montgomery, a 7-year-old New Hampshire girl who has been missing since 2019.

“More than two years has passed since Harmony was last seen,” Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg said during a press conference Monday evening. “And the public’s help, the public’s help is greatly needed.”

Aldenberg said Montgomery, who is visually impaired, was last seen in Manchester when she was 5 years old. This was in October 2019, when police were called to a home in the city.

Police said they learned about her disappearance last week, and have been working with the the state Division for Children, Youth and Families and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children to find her.

Gabby Petito’s death remains ongoing FBI homicide investigation in 2022

Aldenberg said Monday that investigators were still treating it as a missing persons case. He previously told reporters they had little information about the child’s whereabouts and not enough details to issue an AMBER Alert.

“All efforts are focused on that Harmony is alive, and we are going to do everything we can to find her in that condition until somebody shows me something that points that she’s not,” he said.

Aldenberg said those with tips can call or text their 24-hour police hotline at 603-203-6060.

“I’m appealing to everyone to help us find this little girl,” he said. “Someone knows something. Do what is right and call.”

Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID right now?

The Union Leader reported that over the weekend, police were searching a home connected to the case. Property records showed the residence was sold in 2020. Police said those living at the house now were not involved in the girl’s disappearance and have been cooperating with the investigation.

Aldenberg did not share any information about the girl’s parents. He said police had spoken to “many, many family members,” but did not reveal any names. It’s still unclear if anyone will face charges.

“We’re two years behind the power curve in where Harmony should’ve been and who she should have been with,” he said. “She’s not with them.”

Police say Harmony is about 4 feet tall and 50 pounds. She has blond hair, blue eyes, and glasses. She is blind in her right eye, according to police.

St. Pete woman struck, killed by dump truck after walking onto I-275, FHP says

Two New Hampshire businessmen and the Manchester CrimeLine have stepped up to help, offering a $12,500 reward for information in the case.

In addition to the new hotline (603-203-6060), tipsters can call the Manchester Police Department at 603-668-8711, Detective Jack Dunleavy at 603-792-5561, or the anonymous Crimeline at 603-624-4040.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WKRG News 5

Man charged for attempted murder in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was arrested and charged with attempted murder after he alledlgey shot a family member in Perdido, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. Dillon Johnson, 24, was charged for a shooting that happened on Jan. 8 at Lonnie Hadley Road in Perdido. The victim who was shot was […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

2 Thomasville police officers injured by driver

(UPDATE 9:42 p.m. 1/7/22): Thomasville Police have identified the driver as Tamika L. Woods. Woods is charged with second-degree assault, attempt to elude and obstructing governmental operations. ORIGINAL STORY THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Thomasville Police officers were almost run over after the driver of a car sped away from officers during a traffic stop […]
THOMASVILLE, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manchester, NH
State
New Hampshire State
Manchester, NH
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Weather#Wfla#Fbi#Amber Alert#Manchester Police#Covid
WKRG News 5

Man killed in crash on Drewery Road outside Monroeville

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One Monroeville man was killed in a crash on January 7 on Drewery Road in Monroe County. Thomas E. Montgomery, 54, was killed while riding in a 1996 Chevy Tahoe. The Tahoe ran off the road and struck a nearby tree, according to a news release from the Alabama Law […]
MONROEVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WKRG News 5

ATM burglars caught in Santa Rosa County

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Burglars from Tallahassee were arrested by Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) after they allegedly took money from an ATM while driving a stolen car in Santa Rosa County. On Friday, Jan. 7, the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Tallahassee Regional Communication Center about a vehicle their agency had been […]
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Driver hits two police cars during chase, Mobile Police say

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The driver of a vehicle fleeing a traffic stop hit two police cars during a chase in Mobile on Thursday, according to a news release from Mobile Police. According to the Mobile Police Department, officers tried to initiate a traffic stop on a vehicle but the vehicle refused to stop. Eva […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

UDPATE: Pedestrian struck at Glass Avenue in Pensacola

UPDATE (9:30 p.m. 1/7/2022): Florida Highway Patrol confirms that one pedestrian was killed by a vehicle. One block on Glass Drive is currently blocked. ORIGINAL STORY ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Jan. 7 in Pensacola. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at the intersection of Glass […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Victims identified in ‘shopping cart killer’ case

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Last month, the Fairfax County Police Chief announced that they had a man in custody who they were calling the ‘shopping cart killer.’ Anthony Robinson was charged in connection to the murder of two women and suspected of killing another two women. Two identities have been released by police: 29-year-old Cheyenne […]
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy