Jefferson County, KY

Silencing women is the real motive of Kentucky GOP's redistricting proposal| Opinion

By Honi Marleen Goldman and Maria A. Fernandez
The Courier Journal
 2 days ago

Over the centuries men have tried many ways to silence women — physical and mental abuse, murder, low wages and the favorite of Kentucky male legislators, keeping women barefoot and pregnant.

But none of those are so blatant and so insidious as the current Republican leaders in the Kentucky House who are attempting to redistrict out of office, the majority of incumbent female legislators, including half of the Jefferson County Delegation.

So fearful of losing their male dominance, these Republicans are using the 2020 redistricting mandate to "weed out" those pesky female legislators.

The GOP are specifically targeting Democratic female representatives, including the top two House Minority leaders, the Vice Chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party and at least five other women who have never run before but have filed their candidacy papers.

Those long-standing female legislators have represented their constituents and all of Kentucky with a strong voice and deep sense of what is just for all the citizens of this commonwealth — and that makes these male legislators afraid, very afraid.

Let's us call this targeted action by the male GOP House leadership for what it really is — female voter suppression and female voter intimidation.

The GOP men want their all-boys club back. They don’t want to hear ever again about, much less think about, uteruses and breast exams.

Make no bones about it — this partisan move is not just about removing Democratic female legislators, but is a straightforward political strategy to silence all Kentucky women in all parties.

Thirty-one women are currently serving in the Kentucky House, the highest number ever of women sitting in this House Chamber, 17 Democrats and fourteen 14 Republicans.

The current Republican male leaders will protest and say that this is just their prerogative. In 2010, when the redistricting was a Democratic “prerogative," the Democratic male leaders also redistrict out female members of both parties.

The Center for American Women and Politics found that in 2009, Kentucky was 45th in the country on the number of women elected. The Kentucky General Assembly was 15% female legislators with six in the Kentucky Senate and 15 in the Kentucky House.

While the National Council of State Legislatures reported that 2019 increased the number of women being elected to 31 in the House, what was even more impressive was the unprecedented number of new women who ran for office. The 2019 ballot for the House had over 50 women running for the one 100 House seats.

The 2019 elections moved Kentucky up in the state ranks to 26.8% and Kentucky was then ranked 34th in the states. Kentucky was no longer in the bottom ten or five states.

Women, 51% of Kentucky’s population, at last were getting a voice in our chambers of government. Finally, being legislated in Kentucky’s government were childcare, affordable healthcare, education and female reproductive organs (none of which the men could understand, much less pronounce correctly).

With the female wins and the number of female candidates in 2019, more Kentucky women were inspired not only to throw their bonnets into the political arena, but this also encouraged more women to vote, a dangerous scenario to these men.

We women may not have a seat at the table, but our chairs were getting closer — and that is why these good ole boys of the GOP House leadership plotted to eliminate the "women folk."

Having more women in government encourages even more women to run — and that is the real motive of these GOP leaders, to silence women.  And every Kentucky citizen needs to take note and be afraid.

To protest the 2020 redistricting map, contact:

David Osborne, Speaker of the Kentucky House

Tel: 502.564.4334

Email: David.Osborne@LRC.KY.gov

Current Kentucky Democratic female legislators

Joni Jenkins, House Minority Leader, District 44

Angie Hatton, House Minority Whip, District 94

McKenzie Cantrell, Vice Chair of the Kentucky Democratic Party, District 38

Jefferson County:

Josie Raymond, District 31

Tina Bojanowski, District 32

Mary Lou Marzian, District 34

Lisa Willner, District 35

Nima Kulkarni, District 40

Pamela Stevenson, District 43

Patti Minter, District 20

Rachel Roberts, District 67

Ruth Ann Palumbo, District 76

Susan Westrom, District 79

Cherlynn Stevenson, District 88

Ashley Tackett Laferty, District 95

Not running in 2022:

Attica Scott, District 41

Kelly Flood, District 75

Honi Marleen Goldman and Maria A. Fernandez, Esq. are community activists who have organized numerous grassroots movements on problems facing this community.

Interested in submitting an op-ed or guest column?

Read tips here: How to submit a guest opinion column or op-ed to The Courier Journal

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Silencing women is the real motive of Kentucky GOP's redistricting proposal| Opinion

