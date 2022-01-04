These houses are for sale in Mountain Home

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 2 days ago

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Mountain Home-curious, take a look at these listings today:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BV27_0dcWpk3500

820 N 7Th E, Mountain Home, 83647

2 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Beautifully updated in an established quiet neighborhood with large shade trees. Updates include new flooring, cabinets, lighting and plumbing fixtures and more. Carport has attached storage with additional room for more within the large, fully fenced back yard. Home is currently rented and has excellent rental history. Seller selling home as is.

For open house information, contact Tracy Volpi, Silvercreek Realty Group at 208-377-0422

Copyright © 2022 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98828442)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eR1p7_0dcWpk3500

4605 Nw Purple Sage Cir, Mountain Home, 83647

3 Beds 2 Baths | $585,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,123 Square Feet | Built in 2022

To be completed in April! Beautiful single level home with open floor plan and covered back patio! Finishes include granite countertops, tile showers and flooring in bathrooms, huge master walk-in closet, high ceilings throughout and perfect bonus/den room space. Large bedrooms, walk-in butler's pantry and mudroom/laundry area that leads into a spacious 3 car garage. Photos are of a previous build job and used as examples only.

For open house information, contact Eduardo Silva, Homes of Idaho at 208-442-8500

Copyright © 2022 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98827990)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EYRl8_0dcWpk3500

1030 N 6Th East, Mountain Home, 83647

4 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,188 Square Feet | Built in 1958

GREAT INCOME POTENTIAL - this home has an Apartment in the basement with separate entrance capability. Over 2100 Sq feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 2 Kitchens. Great amount of storage in the basement, with an additional storage room. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. LARGE fenced backyard with a fruit tree. Storage Shed. 550 sq foot Shop attached to the carport. This home is conveniently located in Mountain Home and is close to parks and walking distance to the city pool which is currently being renovated.

For open house information, contact Amanda Callahan, Victory Realty at 208-412-5598

Copyright © 2022 Intermountain Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-IMLSID-98825413)

See more property details

