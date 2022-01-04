These houses are for sale in Mountain Home

(MOUNTAIN HOME, ID) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

820 N 7Th E, Mountain Home, 83647 2 Beds 1 Bath | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 912 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Beautifully updated in an established quiet neighborhood with large shade trees. Updates include new flooring, cabinets, lighting and plumbing fixtures and more. Carport has attached storage with additional room for more within the large, fully fenced back yard. Home is currently rented and has excellent rental history. Seller selling home as is.

4605 Nw Purple Sage Cir, Mountain Home, 83647 3 Beds 2 Baths | $585,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,123 Square Feet | Built in 2022

To be completed in April! Beautiful single level home with open floor plan and covered back patio! Finishes include granite countertops, tile showers and flooring in bathrooms, huge master walk-in closet, high ceilings throughout and perfect bonus/den room space. Large bedrooms, walk-in butler's pantry and mudroom/laundry area that leads into a spacious 3 car garage. Photos are of a previous build job and used as examples only.

1030 N 6Th East, Mountain Home, 83647 4 Beds 2 Baths | $309,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,188 Square Feet | Built in 1958

GREAT INCOME POTENTIAL - this home has an Apartment in the basement with separate entrance capability. Over 2100 Sq feet of living space, 4 bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 2 Kitchens. Great amount of storage in the basement, with an additional storage room. Hardwood floors throughout the main level. LARGE fenced backyard with a fruit tree. Storage Shed. 550 sq foot Shop attached to the carport. This home is conveniently located in Mountain Home and is close to parks and walking distance to the city pool which is currently being renovated.

