Check out these homes on the Altus market now

(Altus, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Altus will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2917 N Towne Drive, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,953 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Nice 3 Bedroom,2 Bath, 2 story home located in a cul-de-sac. Home has updated laminate flooring, lots of storage, gas fireplace, and a new privacy fence. Kitchen has solid surface counter tops with new back splash, new stove and a walk-in pantry. Master bedroom is located down stairs with 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom upstairs.

For open house information, contact Neil Bonds, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000

409 Buena Vista Street, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 4 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,372 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Great Buy in very desirable established neighborhood. 2372 Sq Foot 3 bedrooms plus 3 full baths and 1 half bath brick home. Home features 2 living areas plus a large formal dining area. East living area has built in shelving, desk, file area and fireplace. Large laundry room with sink and storage. Half bath downstairs. Kitchen has granite island and desk area Dish Washer and microwave included. VERY large master suite w/walk in closet and bath with walkin tiled shower, separate tub area and double vanities. Each Bedroom has it's own private bath. Plantation shutters were recently added. Established landscaping make this neighborhood special. Secluded bake yard, wood privacy fence and covered patio with grilling area make for great summer entertaining. Some rooms have been repainted and new photos coming soon. Call for appt to view

For open house information, contact JoAnn Bassel, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000

15878 S Cr 2088 Road, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1994

House includes 2 acres and 2 barns! There are 2 barns with space for a large motor home or trailer! There is Garden space and it is on Jackson County water! There is a well with good water. The back porch and the front porch has nice shades on all windows and doors that raise and lower for a beautiful view of the mountains! Personal items, furniture, tools, and equipment are not included with the sale of the land and house. All new windows in 2020. All reasonable offers will be consider!

For open house information, contact Donna James, Coldwell Banker SW Heritage Realty at 580-482-7800

3208 Northridge Circle, Altus, 73521 3 Beds 2 Baths | $256,770 | Single Family Residence | 1,902 Square Feet | Built in 2011

Well maintained home located in a cul-de-sac, North of Altus, minutes away from AAFB. Beautifully crafted with a wood floor finish. Gas fireplace located in open living area and kitchen features a wrap-around island, gas stop-top/oven and pantry closet. Oversized master bedroom with tray ceilings and crown molding. The primary bathroom features his and her sinks, spa tub and access to the walk-in closet. Attached two car garage. Extras include upgraded landscape with minimal maintenance required, upgraded interior lighting and sprinkler system.

For open house information, contact Ashlee Jack, Re/Max Property Place at 580-482-3000