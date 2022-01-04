Homes for sale in Belle Glade: New listings

(BELLE GLADE, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Belle Glade area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

If you’re Belle Glade-curious, take a look at these listings today:

218 Azucana Road, South Bay, 33493 3 Beds 2 Baths | $198,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,632 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Located on a large corner lot with NO HOA FEES or restrictions in South Bay. This 3 bed / 2 bath single-story home features an open concept living space with updated flooring, designated dining area and kitchen with stainless steel fridge/freezer and stove. The 3 spacious bedrooms feature ample closet space and both bathrooms are fitted with combo shower/tub. Parking is not an issue with the wide driveway and extra storage can be found in the backyard shed. Known ages include roof (14 years), A/C (20 years) and water heater (6 years).

230 Sw 12Th Avenue, South Bay, 33493 3 Beds 2 Baths | $145,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Charming home of 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a Den. Fully tiled, spacious kitchen and lots of natural light and a large backyard. Nicely kept.

1516 Haleys Court, Belle Glade, 33430 4 Beds 3 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,499 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This is a Beautiful home meticulously maintained and better than NEW. The home is a split floor plan with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths. Very open living area with vaulted ceilings, beautiful kitchen with gas range and 2 large refrigerators, New metal roof, Impact windows, full house generator, tankless hot water heater, central vacuum, 3 car garage, large screened patio plus Tiki hut and firepit fenced in backyard , large carport plus 2 storage units. This home is move in ready in a great location.

415 Se 4Th Street, South Bay, 33493 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,230 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Check out this AMAZING single-family home!! located on a quiet street just minutes from the main road. with a Newly installed driveway. This Home has a nice size family room and spacious living room area for family entertainment, with lots of room to grow!

