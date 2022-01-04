ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals cancel Winter Warm-Up due to 'current circumstances'

By Sam Masterson
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxXfh_0dcWpZHy00

ST. LOUIS (KMOX) - With the ongoing MLB lockout not expected to end anytime soon, the St. Louis Cardinals announced the 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up has been cancelled. It was scheduled for January 15-17, 2022, due to the current work stoppage.

“The Winter Warm-Up is all about the fans interacting with the players, and unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping us from planning the event as usual,” said Bill DeWitt III, President of the St. Louis Cardinals and Chairman of the Board of Cardinals Care.

The Warm-Up is the biggest fundraising event of the year for the charity which has invested more than $29 million to help children in St. Louis both on and off the baseball field. Fans are able to meet face-to-face to get autographs from their favorite Cardinals players, managers and front office members of past and present.

“We look forward to resuming the Warm-Up next year,” said Michael Hall, Vice President Community Relations and Executive Director of Cardinals Care.

The 2022 Cardinals Caravan has also been cancelled.

Fans who purchased tickets will automatically receive a refund to the credit card used at the time of purchase. Despite the cancellation, fans can still participate in the 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up online 50/50 Raffle. One lucky winner will receive half of the jackpot, while the other half will fund Cardinals Care youth programs. The raffle is open now through 3 PM CT on January 17, 2022 to all persons who are located in the State of Missouri at the time of entry and are eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry. Visit cardinals.com/5050 for complete details.

The lockout began this offseason after MLB owners and the Players Association couldn't agree to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement.

The lockout had the unanimous approval of the league's owners in a vote.

Commissioner Rob Manfred said the stoppage was necessary given the demands of the players union in CBA talks, while MLB Players Association chief Tony Clark said the move was reckless and provocative.

© 2021 KMOX (Audacy). All rights reserved

