Check out these Douglas homes on the market

Douglas, AZ

 2 days ago

(Douglas, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Douglas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

4081 N Kings Highway, Douglas, 85607

2 Beds 2 Baths | $265,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 1962

This is it! Have you always wanted to own your own little mini-ranch in Southern Arizona? Here's your opportunity! 25 acre parcel is perfect to get creative with your ideas and animals. Ranch house is very open with large living/dining space plus an AZ room that could be converted into a 3rd bedroom if needed. Most windows have been upgraded to dual pane for extra energy efficiency. Primary bedrooms is extra large and features a newer soaking tub/shower. Two car carport. Must see to fully appreciate. Home starts here!

3271 W Triple G Lane, Douglas, 85607

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,480 Square Feet | Built in 2011

10 acres & a Palm Harbor home, 3 bed 2 bath. Formal living room, split floor plan and a large great room. The master bedroom has double sinks, a large garden tub, separate shower with dual shower heads and a walk-in closet. Amazing kitchen, great for entertaining, beautiful back splash, includes gas range stove, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave range hood. 900 sq. ft. 3-car garage with loft for storage or workshop, a true mancave! Home purchase includes solar system which gives monthly APS credit! Mountain views all around, only 5 miles from town. Enjoy the comfort of country living, but close enough to run to the store for milk!

538 E Avenue, Douglas, 85607

2 Beds 1 Bath | $57,000 | Single Family Residence | 786 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This is a nice property. Roof has been coated three years ago. It has a new swamp cooler.Front porch is very cute. This property with some TLC will be a very nice house. Property is rented month to month. Next to this property there is a 4Plex, 4 apartments identical on sale by the same owner. 651-657 6th Street (Green Street). Owner wants to be retired. This is a good opportunity to own a property like this. Take a look and send me an offer.

430 E 3Rd Street, Douglas, 85607

2 Beds 1 Bath | $59,000 | Single Family Residence | 933 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Solid - minor fix up - property - single family residence - large rooms, 2 car carport entry - fenced and gated yard - walk to downtown or the border

