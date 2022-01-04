Homes for sale in Pendleton: New listings

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(PENDLETON, OR) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Pendleton area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Pendleton listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BKH9o_0dcWpWdn00

469 Nw 22Nd St, Pendleton, 97801

6 Beds 4 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,172 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Come and see this beautifully renovated home in the desirable College View neighborhood of Pendleton. You will enjoy an abundance of space with this open-concept floor plan and beautiful views from the deck or patio. Two two-car garages for plenty of storage, project space, or an at-home gym. Renovated for single-family use, but can be easily be converted back to top and bottom floor units. Live on the top and rent/Airbnb the bottom. Don't miss your opportunity to own this modern gem!

For open house information, contact Shannon Hartley, Hearthstone Real Estate at 541-344-5958

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21106260)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1egiSZ_0dcWpWdn00

419 Nw 9Th St, Pendleton, 97801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $224,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,679 Square Feet | Built in 1949

2 Unit home could be very easily made back into single family home. Featuring 3 beds 2 baths 2 kitchens 2 living rooms. Ranch style home with full finished basement. Tons of options in this wonderful home.

For open house information, contact Destiny George, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21615060)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z9f07_0dcWpWdn00

631 Nw 7Th St, Pendleton, 97801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,750 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Mid-North Hill location with abundant space! Main level has Master bdrm plus 2 spare rooms, full bath, kitchen and living space. Lower level has entertaining area, full bath and (2) rooms to use as bedroom/office/exercise. New carpet in lower level. Kitchen appliances included. RV Parking area plus carport & single car garage. This home is ready for you to call home! *SqFt estimated, buyer to do own due diligence.

For open house information, contact Tracy Hunter, eXp Realty, LLC at 888-814-9613

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21498384)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XG3d5_0dcWpWdn00

1105 Sw Hailey Ave, Pendleton, 97801

3 Beds 2 Baths | $200,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,082 Square Feet | Built in 1925

Looking for that great investment property/home which doesn't need too much TLC? Here it is. Currently used as a duplex the enclosed side stair can be reused to make it a single family home. Convert it to your own 3/2 or live in one and have the other help pay your mortgage. Sold As Is - seller to do no repair. Home warranty included. Ask your agent for showing and more details.

For open house information, contact Dawn Blalack, Keller Williams PDX Central at 503-548-4848

Copyright © 2022 Regional Multiple Listing Services. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSOR-21692771)

See more property details

