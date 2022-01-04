Single-family homes for sale in Uvalde

(UVALDE, TX) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

428 Huisache Dr., Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Welcome Home! Here is a great opportunity to own a newly constructed home in the Stardust II subdivision. This home features 3bd/2ba with stained concrete floors and an open floor plan. Kitchen has granite countertops and allows you to be a part of the family atmosphere while you are preparing your favorite meals. All this charming home is missing is you and your family.

921 Patricia Pl, Uvalde, 78801 5 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,991 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This gorgeous, massive 2 story brown stucco home sits at the end of cul de sac. It has an huge over .5 acre lot so close to Morales Jr. High and Dalton Schools. This home has 5 spacious bedrooms, an office with 3 full baths. Upstairs features two bedrooms with built in drawers and shelves. Master bedroom is located downstairs 2 eating areas for entertaining. The backyard backs into an alley and the carport has access right off 4th St. A brick wood-burning fireplace and a back covered patio area are just a couple of charms this home holds. This is the perfect home for a large family or a small family wanting lots of space. Call/ text to see. Sq. footage must be independently verified.

502 E 6Th Street, Camp Wood, 78833 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1884

3/1 Home Real County Have you ever dreamed of restoring a Victorian home? Built in 1884 and standing for over a hundred years on the site of current day McDonalds in Uvalde, TX. This home was moved to Camp Wood in 1975 and now sits on 8 lots at the very edge of the City Limits. Tons of room and Pecan as well as Fruit trees established. Relax in the cool waters of the Nueces River, Explore the Texas Hill Country and enjoy small town life with the convenances of shopping and medical care in near by Uvalde, TX. $119,000.00

108 W Evergreen St, Uvalde, 78801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $135,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Take advantage of this great investment opportunity in Uvalde, Texas! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom "fixer upper" is perfect as a starter home or income producing property. Property is ready for you to add your own touches. You'll also find a spacious backyard with a storage shed/workshop. Also, about 20 minutes away is beautiful hill country and popular Concan! Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. Call or text 361-537-2216 to schedule your appointment to view this great piece of property! (*Seller is unaware of when house was built*)

