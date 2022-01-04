Homes for sale in Sikeston: New listings

(SIKESTON, MO) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Sikeston area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

333 N Kingshighway, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,044 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Proudly display the Sikeston Historic Home plaque on this beautiful one-of-a -kind beauty in Sikeston's Historic Downtown District. The character this home exudes is endless from the original hardwood flooring to the crown moldings and transoms above the solid wood doors. The charm remains, but the updates have been made as well. Electrical has been updated, and the roof is only a few years old. Downstairs boasts a huge family rm., dining rm, kitchen and sunroom. Upstairs you'll find 3bdrms and room for an office or sitting room. You'll love the bay window and large walk-in closet in the master bedroom! The detached garage has room for four vehicles plus shelving galore, built-in work bench, plus attic storage. Outside you will find flagstone walkways, a large deck, and the most inviting front porch & swing you can imagine. Transitional zoning with a downtown classification gives the buyer a vast variety of options with this property.

Home Warranty. *Pre-qualified Buyers*

310 Matthews Ln, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 1 Bath | $184,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,055 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Check out the drone shots of this incredible property just waiting for the right investor. Take advantage of the 2.6 acres which backs up to approximately 194.75 feet of road frontage on I-55. The 3-bdrm home is a DIY dream opportunity, additional buildings include a 15' x 15' metal storage building and a 46' x 30' metal workshop with electric. Conveniently located close to the outlet mall and new construction taking place in Miner!

201 Summer Drive, Sikeston, 63801 5 Beds 3 Baths | $279,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,920 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Spacious, all brick, well maintained home on a corner lot in a North end neighborhood, this home has almost 4000 sf of living area. In addition to a formal living and dining area, it has a family room open to the kitchen and a large great room perfect for large gatherings. There are 4 large bedrooms upstairs and there is a 5th area on the main level that could be another bedroom or office. You will enjoy the brick patio and the landscaped yard. The roof was replaced in 2020 and the attached garage has a workbench. Call for your private viewing today!

840 Delta Pine, Sikeston, 63801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $175,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,538 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Don't wait to see this three bedroom home on a quiet street in a great neighborhood. This home is ready for you. Stainless kitchen appliances are all included. Master bedroom and bathroom on the main level, along with the kitchen, living room, and laundry. Two bedrooms and a bathroom upstairs. And an unfinished basement makes a great storage space or play room for the kids. You'll love the fenced back yard and screened deck.

