These houses are for sale in River Falls

1026 3Rd Street, Hudson, 54016 4 Beds 2 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,374 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Have you ever dreamed of living on Historic 3rd Street in downtown Hudson? A Touch of Charm from the front sitting porch to the open foyer, showcasing the detailed wood staircase, to the warmth of the living room through the french wood doors. The age of the home speaks volumes to the craftmanship of high ceilings, paneled doors, beautiful woodworking throughout, exquisitely detailed wood trim, and moldings throughout the home. This home has many unique features: a Butler’s pantry, 2 side entrances to the dining room, sitting room, and kitchen. Original refinished wood flooring throughout and fresh paint. All BD and 2BA on UL with new and refinished flooring. This Historic Home is located on a large corner lot with mature trees. Just minutes walking to schools, downtown, etc. The back alley leads you into your future garage. Potential and Opportunities are abundant here. Your ideas and creativity will make this house your New Home. This is an Estate Property that is being sold “AS IS.”

For open house information, contact Michael Germain, RE/MAX Team 1 Realty at 715-247-5900

270 Saint Andrews Drive, Hudson, 54016 4 Beds 4 Baths | $775,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,979 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Prestigious Troy Burne location and all the amenities that come with the community. Kootenia custom build, gourmet kitchen, cherry cabinets, hardwood floors. Open floor plan, LR fireplace w/built ins, sunroom and main floor home office. 3 bedrooms up, luxury master suite with private bath, custom closet, marble floors and upper level computer room. Lower level BR, family room and rough in for future wet bar and walk out to yard. Panoramic views from the deck of the neighborhood and pond.

For open house information, contact Bradley Hetland, Keller Williams Premier Realty at 651-379-5252

649 6Th Street N, North Hudson, 54016 4 Beds 2 Baths | $284,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,705 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Welcome to this spacious 4 bedroom 2 bathroom 1.5 story home in North Hudson. Home has large living room with bay windows. Huge eat in kitchen with lots of cupboard space and new kitchen appliances. New roof and siding within the last 3 years. Driveway was redone in 2018. Extra large fenced in yard with a large deck for entertaining. Selling AS IS.

For open house information, contact Jill McNamee, Keller Williams Rlty Integrity* at 715-377-4700

244 170Th Street, Hammond, 54015 3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,512 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Completely renovated 3 bed 3 bath home on 3 very private acres!! Everything here is done from the roof to the furnace and everything in between!! Main level owners suite, chefs kitchen, several out buildings including a heated shop/ office.

For open house information, contact Scott Rudd, RE/MAX Results Inc at 715-381-5700