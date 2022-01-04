Check out these Radford homes on the market

(Radford, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Radford will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

335 John Lemley Lane, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 2 Baths | $324,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in 2022

This is a pre-construction listing that is not yet built. Build your new home in this conveniently located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Town of Christiansburg limits. This home will feature 3 beds, 2 baths, large open kitchen, a cozy den, and beautiful covered front porch. Turn key home, with some options available to be chosen by buyer. Interior pictures provided are for example purposes only, actual options will vary.

660 Black Bear Run Road, Christiansburg, 24073 3 Beds 2 Baths | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1978

PRICE IMPROVED! Beautifully updated 3BR 2BA split foyer home situated on 5+ acres with a rolling stream in the heart of Christiansburg! New flooring and fresh paint throughout, the home boasts an open concept kitchen and living space, wood-burning fireplace, finished basement, beautiful sunroom spaces on both floors, and a large garage with workshop. Take in the views from the upper or lower deck or enjoy a bonfire overlooking the mountains from the entertainment space. Move-in ready, this home will not last long! Schedule your showing today! Appraisal available for serious buyers. New appliances. New Culligan Water Filtration system.

5 Park Street, Christiansburg, 24073 4 Beds 3 Baths | $479,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,387 Square Feet | Built in 1921

A vintage, spacious home with hardwood floors, fireplace in the living room. This beautiful home is only a few minutes away from the beautiful Christiansburg Main Street which means there are plenty of activities in the surrounding area. This house has just been remodeled and is something you wouldn't want to miss out on!

106 6Th Street, Radford, 24141 4 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,364 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Come home to this classic house in the middle of one of Radford's favorite neighborhoods. This lovely home with approximately 2364 sqft with 4 bedrooms, 2 baths has all the room you'll need to live comfortably. Classic original details abound including original hardwood floors and staircase, fireplace, trim and more. More modern touches include an open floor plan, master on the main level, an office with great natural light! Kitchen is open to the family room which opens to the large patio in the fenced back yard. Formal living, dining and family rooms all on main, and a great rec room in basement. Beautiful lot with the back fenced and mature trees. Roof is almost new, and it has maintenance free siding and replacement windows. Location? Walk to Middle, High and Belle Heth Elementary. 1 block to the Riverway trail system and Wildwood Park. Easy walk to Main St for your favorite restaurants, brewery, coffee shop, brick oven pizza, farmers market, live music, and more.

