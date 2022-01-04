Check out these homes for sale in Hannibal now

(Hannibal, MO) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hannibal will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

29 Brook Road, Hannibal, 63401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,018 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Priced to sell, this ranch style home is located in a great neighborhood and has potential to be valued much higher with a few upgrades. There are 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms on the main level. The kitchen has a breakfast room and a separate dining space. The living room has vaulted ceilings and a wood burning fireplace. The basement has a 1/2 bath with plumbing available to make it a full bath. Laundry is also located in the basement. This home sits on a lot and a half, which guarantees no close neighbor to the left. Don't miss this opportunity to make the improvements and gain the equity.

For open house information, contact Sue-ann Westhoff, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

230 Virginia, Hannibal, 63401 6 Beds 2 Baths | $190,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,058 Square Feet | Built in 1947

This amazing home has 6 bedrooms (possible 7th) & 2 full baths. Updates include new wood flooring throughout most of the main floor. Living room has a gas fireplace. Updated bath with double sinks.. Kitchen features Samsung appliances (stove has a Wfi system) and a sunny eat in area. Second floor has 2 bedrooms and 3rd large dormer room (has been an upper bedroom/ family/game rm/nursery/large master walk-in closet), with a separate sitting/office/bedroom. Other bedroom has been a kitchenette and still has hook-up for stove and water. Upper area could convert to investment income space. Other features include attic fan, 2 furnaces, humidifier, a separate service box for up to 5 generators and hook up to main electrical line for continuance service in storms, 2 storm shelters and a 3rd with window, new tip-out windows thru most of the house, new siding added 3 years ago when all asbestos siding was removed, So much more to see. Make your appointment today.

For open house information, contact Jan Brown, Century 21 Broughton Team at 221-803-0

1611 Park Avenue, Hannibal, 63401 4 Beds 1 Bath | $92,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,262 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This home will completely surprise you with 4 true bedrooms! Many possibilities for different arrangements, this home has had some recent renovations that make it a great home at an affordable price. Hardwood flooring and ceramic tile in the main living and kitchen area, update bathroom, new carpet and fresh paint throughout the rest of the home. Partially finished lower level that walks-out and offers great space for a laundry room. You will love the large yard just at 1/2 acre. Call today!

For open house information, contact Sheri Neisen, Prestige Realty, Inc at 221-817-1

1918 Broadway, Hannibal, 63401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $69,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,183 Square Feet | Built in 1891

This modest, but spacious home has a 2-car garage! Sliding door from kitchen leads to covered patio. Laundry room is located just off the kitchen. 3 bedrooms (Non-conforming because have to walk through one bedroom to get to another or to access bathroom.) Separate dining room. Windows were replaced in recent years. New water heater in 2021 & NEW ROOF June, 2021! Easy alley access to drive in the garage. Corner lot. Handy location.

For open house information, contact Sue Giroux, Plowman & Assoc., Inc at 573-248-8716