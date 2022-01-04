House-hunt Cleveland: What’s on the market

(CLEVELAND, GA) Looking for a house in Cleveland? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

499 Pritchett Road, Lula, 30554 3 Beds 2 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 1994

10 Acres of private & very secluded land in Banks County! Gated drive to a 3BR/2BA freshly painted ranch home on finished basement w/additional living room, kitchen, laundry & private entrance - both upstairs and down. Home has been updated with new floors, paint, water heater, HVAC, architectural shingle roof, and decking. New survey will be provided showing the advertised 10 acres. Come home to the peaceful escape of the country, but still close enough to all of life's modern conveniences. 7 miles to 365, 15 miles to 85, 20 miles to Gainesville, 15 miles to Cornelia, 30 miles to Athens.

709 Oak Point, Cleveland, 30528 4 Beds 4 Baths | $650,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,955 Square Feet | Built in 2003

European Flair is the calling card for this lovely home in Cleveland, GA. Custom built for the owner, designed with sophisticated taste and a unique sense of style. This home is sure to please with easy care tile floors on the main level. Expansive porches and decks call you to the outside to overlook spectacular sunsets and mountain views. 3 BR/ 3.5 Baths with room for optional 4th bedroom/office. Huge living area with fireplace and large dining room. Kitchen offers breakfast area plus a pantry and lots of open counter space. Two car garage is at level entry with main level and kitchen. Storage space galore in this home! New carpet in all bedrooms! Master Bedroom overlooks the mountain view and has its own fireplace. Gorgeous oak stairway leads you up to the second level with 2 Bedrooms and 2 full baths, a sunroom & office (that could be a 4th bedroom) and tile porch overlooking the valley below. Mature plantings bring color to the yard as the seasons change. Come see it today! (Septic tank is rated for 3 BR)

624 Ridge Lane, Lula, 30554 3 Beds 2 Baths | $290,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,344 Square Feet | Built in 1987

3 bedroom, 2 bath home nestled on over 5 acres in the foothills of the North Ga mountains. Rare opportunity to own in this quiet subdivision with scenic views and plenty of privacy. The recently updated eat-in kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space and includes stainless steel appliances. The possibilities as to what you can do with the 27 X 27 detached garage/workshop are endless! Conveniently located within minutes of Hwy 365/ I-985, Jaemor Farms & just a short drive to Gainesville or Helen! This home provides you with a rural country atmosphere while being close to Shopping/dining and activities.

7328 Ivy Circle, Murrayville, 30564 3 Beds 2 Baths | $565,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,477 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Welcome to your dream home on Lake Lanier! This charming, newly renovated 3 bedroom/2 bath ranch home sits on a gorgeous wooded .64 acre lot on Lake Lanier. With a gentle walk to your single slip covered dock, you will enjoy deepwater access year round! This recently renovated home features newly painted exterior with 20 year Romabio masonry paint and newly painted interior, all new light fixtures and fans, updated bathrooms and has hardwood floors throughout the house except for the tiled kitchen and bathrooms and also has a 2-car attached garage. Enjoy your morning coffee on the quiet rocking chair front porch. Relax and unwind with a glass of wine on the beautiful screened-in porch or soak in some sun on the spacious uncovered back deck. There is plenty of extra storage space in the 1/4 walk-in basement that could also serve as a great workshop. Roof was recently replaced in 2018. Schedule your viewing soon!

